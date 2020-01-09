The idea of a two-state solution in Israel seems like a pipe dream. Ever since the British surrendered the League of Nations mandate of Palestine to the United Nations in 1947, a stable scenario seems out of reach due to a past checkered with war and displacement of Palestinians.
Early morning in the White House on June 5, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson received a telephone call from Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, who notified Johnson about a Soviet Union hotline message. The hotline had been installed in 1963, which was almost a year after President John F. Kennedy and Premier Nikita Sergeyevich Khrushchev had worked out a solution to the Cuban Missile Crisis, but this was the first time the hotline was being implemented for its intended purpose.
At that time, a tripartite declaration had been established in 1950, and this was a guarantee by the U.S., Great Britain, and France regarding any attempt to redraw the national borders in the Middle East. Territorial integrity had been preserved under the tripartite, including the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Lebanon, but in 1967, neighboring Arab nations were a direct threat to the territorial integrity of Israel.
The Six-Day War that erupted in 1967 was also seen through a U.S.-USSR Cold War lens. One way for the USSR to expand its sphere of influence in the Mediterranean, Africa, and in the Indian Ocean was to turn away from Israel. Obviously, U.S. leaders were concerned about Soviet expansion, and containment was the core strategy of U.S. foreign policy during the cold war. And the Middle East was no exception regarding America’s efforts to counter Soviet aggression.
In two previous Arab-Israeli wars of 1948 and 1956, Israeli forces had invaded and occupied the Sinai. By the mid-1960s, the truce between the belligerents had broken down, and Arab fighters were raiding targets against Israel. After Israel’s preemptive air strikes that neutralized any Egyptian air threat, the Israeli ground offensive resulted in Israel’s seizure of the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights. The Camp David Accords, which were formally signed in 1979, ended 30 years of war between Egypt and Israel.
Like President Jimmy Carter, President Bill Clinton coordinated a peace plan that became official in July 1994, when Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordanian King Hussein bin Talal signed a treaty ending the state of war that had existed between their two nations for nearly half a century. This treaty followed the 1993 agreement between Palestine Liberation Organization Leader Yasir Arafat and Rabin, which provided for limited Palestinian self-rule in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
However, Palestinian leaders fumed about how the Israeli settlements on the West Bank went against the grain of the agreement, and Palestinian militants attacked Israeli settlements. Tragically, in November 1995, Rabin was cut down by an assassin’s bullet. The assassin was an Israeli who claimed Rabin had “sold out” to the PLO.
President Donald Trump’s administration’s decisions on Jerusalem and withdrawal of funding for the U.N. agency that supports Palestinian refugees seemed to have had the effect of removing key issues from the negotiating realm. Trump seems to have been doing an end run around the Palestinian National Authority, and establishing closer ties with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan in hopes that they can turn the tide regarding the Palestinians. The ongoing construction of Israeli settlements has hindered any chance for a true two-state solution.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
