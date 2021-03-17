Oklahoma made national news this week when CNN picked up the story about the CBS NFHS announcer ranting to a colleague that Norman High School’s women's basketball team deserved to lose because they had knelt for the national anthem.
There was something eerie about hearing this announcer excoriating the athletes with epithets as the national anthem played in the background. He was personally offended by these students collectively exercising their freedom of expression. He used hurtful racial slurs against them. Later, he apologized, saying his diabetes caused him to say it. Researchers have found a correlation between diabetes and Tourette’s. But this is an excuse that doesn’t fit the symptoms. His comments were an intolerant racist hissy-fit, directed at teenagers.
Maybe the bottom line is that as a society, we should prioritize whatever it takes to safeguard the future. We are still suffering the effects of historically inadequate sports opportunities and funding for female athletes. My hope has been that this generation of girls can grow up without the jinx of being branded by vocal and outspoken haters. When a young person hears those hateful words, it breaks faith with the times in the past that we have sheltered them from ugly hate-speech. We will actualize the potential of our young people when we can raise them free from these deeply-embedded racist words and beliefs.
We can solve both the practice of taking a knee and the sense of outrage felt by the privileged, by solving racism. So let’s fix that. No child should have to hear insults hurled, ever, much less with the national anthem as background music.
There were a couple of third-party losers in all of this. Midwest City lost the game. If public sentiment has anything to do with it, they may have felt ashamed of the announcer’s endorsement during the rant before the tip-off.
The CBS-affiliated NFHS station that televises high school tournaments had a limited ability to screen, edit or prevent the live hot-mic blowup of the rogue media personality. Even so, NFHS received fallout from the incident. “Apologies don’t mean a lot,” said the superintendent of Norman Public Schools. They’ve cut ties with the broadcasting network. NFHS has cut ties with the announcer.
The schools shelter students from words that undermine effective actualization of every student’s potential and encourage kids to feel equal and confident and capable and courageous. Schools don’t want to jeopardize their athletic goals of character-building by subjecting students to a toxic dose of racism and sexism. Yet televising games is a great idea that could and should make the schools and their athletes proud. It all just hurts, and is tragic.
As a child attending Tahlequah Public Schools before Title 9 created any funding for female sports here, I yearned for athletic opportunities and envied schools such as Stilwell that somehow had girls’ teams before the money was there. Later on, as an American Association of University Women chapter member, I helped raise scholarship funding for women's collegiate sports at NSU. It is important that we don’t let racism and sexism set this progress back a generation.
Sports competition, and sports broadcasting, should be about athleticism and not about invidious preferences, traits or characteristics. I’m a roller hockey grandmother who loves to see all players out there striving for their personal best, while parents appreciatively applaud great performances by any player, and are not just demi-coaches for their own children. From T-Ball to the NFL, we shouldn’t pummel athletes with mean-spirited bigotry.
I want the world to know the values expressed by the announcer are not the views of the average person in Tahlequah. We are an accepting and loving community where every child is respected.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
