As the Soviet Union was collapsing under the failed policies of a command Marxist-based system, democracy was beginning to take shape in Eastern Europe behind what Winston Churchill once called the "iron curtain."
Glasnost (political openness) and perestroika (economic restructuring) became the key components of reform in our nation’s rival Cold War superpower as Soviet citizens were witnessing a transformation from a command economy to a demand economy where factory managers were allowed more say in the daily operations of production. Soviet citizens would eventually experience the effects of glasnost in the form of free elections.
This same type of glasnost was occurring in the Soviet satellite nations, as well. In Poland, solidarity leader Lech Walesa would emerge as a democratically-elected president in 1990, and by 1991, the Commonwealth of Independent States was established out of the ashes of the former USSR. By 1993, Czechoslovakia peacefully partitioned into two separate republics, while the non-Warsaw pact Yugoslavia would splinter as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, Slovenia, and Croatia would break away from that union of southern Slavs. And between 1991-1995, ethnic and territorial warfare ensued as Serbians fought to control territorial Serbian enclaves within Bosnia and Herzegovina, where genocide occurred.
The one golden thread running through the period of time between 1989-1995 was how desperately the people of Eastern and Southeastern Europe had an aggressive appetite for democracy and economic reform. After 70 years, citizens of the Soviet Union toiled in the factories, and worked in the steppe agricultural regions of Belarus and the Ukraine, while standing in long lines at the marketplace, only to deal with shortages of basic consumer goods. And all the while, these Soviet consumers suffered with shortages of household goods while the Kremlin emphasized the production of iron and steel.
In the 1930s, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin’s five-year plans also involved the collectivization of agriculture that led to famine, which caused the deaths of millions – particularly in Ukraine – and by the fourth year of Stalin’s five-year plan following World War II, the Western powers had been angered due to the USSR’s massive military buildup.
As we approach the November U.S. presidential election, I would like to remind everyone in America that the death of communism behind the iron curtain in the late '80s and '90s – and the drive for economic and political reform – was not taken lightly by European citizens, so let's not take our drive for reform lightly, either.
Blood ran in the streets of Czechoslovakia in 1968 as Soviet tanks rolled in to crush a mass protest during the Prague Spring, and scattered student resistance was no match for Soviet armored vehicles and 600,000 Warsaw Pact troops. However, by 1989, as communism was dying across Eastern Europe, Prague once again became the scene of demonstrations for reform, with a multiparty democracy becoming a reality in Czechoslovakia.
Remember, your vote is a vote that will decide the future and direction of our own American republic. Our nation should be a place where all citizens have equal access to health care, with a minimum wage that allows working families and individuals to actually enjoy a quality of life. In short, America should be cooperating globally with the World Health Organization to crush the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, not abdicating our leadership on the world stage.
We should be the shining example, and a reminder to the rest of the world that our nation is one where we value all of our citizens as having true worth.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
