COLUMN: U.S. has become haven for tax dodgers

Not only do we have an ongoing problem of the one percent in America not paying their fair share in taxes, with President Joe Biden pushing the wealth tax to fund the Build Back Better package. But there is the issue of foreigners shielding assets in tax havens in the U.S. There are hundreds of trust companies, for example, that hold billions of dollars in combined assets, with one single South Dakota LLC that claims to have over $100 billion in assets, with international families from over 50 countries accounting for 15 percent of its clientele.
States like Delaware and South Dakota have become tax havens due to this powerful trust arrangement. This booming trust business in some states began back in the early '80s, when Federal Reserve interest rates were in the double digits, and the credit card and financial services industry began to grow in both states. And the states of Delaware and South Dakota have been collecting millions in franchise taxes from banks and trust companies.
Dynasty trusts have been established that allow wealth to be transferred from generation to generation, while avoiding federal estate taxes. And in Delaware, trusts are not even subject to state income tax if the beneficiaries are non-residents. Hiding wealth in offshore tax havens, and shielding assets within some states to avoid paying taxes, has resulted in some action by Congress with a Corporate Transparency Act that requires many businesses to identify their "beneficial owners," who own at least 25 percent of an entity, to the Treasury Department.
The emergence of these trust companies 40 years ago in both of these states has created a situation wherein foreign businesses and criminals are using these trusts as shell companies to conceal their finances. The Pandora Papers revealed hidden wealth, tax avoidance, and money laundering by the world's rich and powerful.
The Czech Prime Minister failed to declare an offshore investment company that was used to purchase two French villas. The president of Kenya, secretly, owned an offshore network of companies for many years. The king of Jordan embarked on a multimillion-dollar spending spree on U.K. and U.S. properties through secretly-owned companies. All in all, the Pandora Papers have uncovered more than 330 politicians from 90 countries using secret offshore companies to hide their wealth.
There are legal loopholes that do allow businesses to move financial resources to overseas tax havens to dodge paying taxes. And there are legitimate reasons for businesses to locate money in offshore tax havens, such concerns about doing business in countries with unstable governments. In the final analysis, while it is not illegal to use tax havens to deposit offshore funds, the idea of using secret companies to move money around is a perfect tool for the criminal element.
The Biden administration has launched an endeavor to move against this type of corruption. During the Trump administration, a law was enacted that bans the practice of setting up shell companies anonymously.
There is a bill, the Enabler's Act, pending on Capitol Hill that would require law firms, accountants and other entities to "have compliance officers, training, audits, and controls reasonably designed to spot potential money laundering."
We cannot allow foreign leaders or others to hide stolen money in the United States. The idea that the U.S. is pushing back on foreign dictators hiding criminal activity in American tax havens is a signal to the world that we are a nation that will continue to stand up for democracy and the rule of law.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
