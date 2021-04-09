As the United States tries to return to global dominance, the recovery must not forget the most essential asset we have: women in the workforce. Due to the global pandemic, women have exited the workforce nearly four times as much as men, according to the United States Labor Department in a September 2020 report. This is alarming as women account for 80 percent of consumer purchases, according to the Inc.com article “Women Drive Majority of Consumer Purchasing and It’s Time to Meet Their Needs.”
As the Biden administration has recently unveiled a multiple-trillion-dollar package aimed at rebuilding America, local governments must focus on putting women back to work. Women have been the backbone of America for hundreds of years by birthing and assisting in raising hundreds of millions of people. Within the package, I would love to see a women’s training and job initiative. Local governments can help assist in the recovery by providing needed training and on-the-job experience that will be valuable.
Local governments can create a program that focuses on unemployed women who are currently on government assistance to allow them to enter and complete the training that focuses on the soft skills they will need to obtain employment. The government could partner with local companies to build a curriculum to address the largest needs within hiring industries. With the new partnerships, as the women complete the program, they would be eligible to become interns at these companies. This would include the opportunity to become interns at the local government offices, as well. As they complete the internship, they would be eligible for open positions within the local government and industry partners.
This proposal would require millions of dollars in investment, but just as the roads and bridges need investment, the American women need the concrete investment into their futures which would hopefully pay off for this country. Recovery will require bold new ideas and a targeted-funding approach for women in America that is bold and necessary. Imagine all the good-paying jobs that can be obtained by qualified and trained people. By initially focusing on those on government assistance but who are unemployed, the reduction in the government spending on those programs could decrease.
As the program expands to women who are not on government assistance but are unemployed, we could see even more benefits with the program. First, this program is locally run and could be an amazing success story. All states can implement this program and start training and employing great people. A trained and employed woman can help put millions of out of work women back into the workforce.
With this type of program, local governments should also promote gender equality in pay. Women have been paid less than men for hundreds of years and have handled most of the heavy lifting to ensure our country is sustainable. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics December 2019, “Women in the labor force data book,” women were about 57 percent of the workforce. This shows how much of a driving force they are to the economy and sustainability of greatness, but in 2020, women in the labor force decreased drastically.
As millions of people became unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic, women lost nearly 2.3 million jobs according to the National Women’s Law Center analysis. As we plan for a recovery, we must include women, as they are a driving force of economic development as referenced in the great article published by unwomen.org, “Facts and Figures: Economic Empowerment.”
The recovery may take years, but with the right investments, the American economy could see a boom like it has never realized. With technology advancements, funding opportunities, and reinvestment into our infrastructure, America will bounce back. Women have helped grow this economy and will continue to do so with the right infrastructure spending into the advancement of our economic backbone, women.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
