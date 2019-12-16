The area of the world we call the Middle East includes Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Iraq, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen, Jordan, Egypt, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.
Together, they encompass about 2,800,000 square miles, and have a population of 423 million people. Most of the people identify themselves as Arabs and speak various dialects of Arabic, while sizable minorities call themselves Persians, Turks, Kurds, or Jews.
It was in the Middle East where settled agriculture first developed, and the world's earliest civilizations – Sumer and Egypt – were established along the area's two great river systems. From the very beginning, the area has been the crossroads of the world as trade routes developed between East and West, and armies of conquest raged across the area.
As recently as the 900s A.D., the Middle East was one of the most educationally advanced areas in the world. Even before the Dark Ages, when Europe was a land of mud huts and illiteracy, scholars in the Middle East had developed alphabetic writing, made huge advances in medicine, literature, astronomy, and science, and invented the mathematics system we still use today.
In more modern times, the Middle East has been torn by wars, military conflicts, and acts of terrorism with savagery beyond belief. In an essay as short as this, it is impossible to explain the goals and motivations of those who have extended these conflicts throughout the world and resulted in such things as the destruction of our World Trade Center in 2001, smaller terrorist attacks in countries all over the world, and the displacement of millions of people who are now sweeping all across the U.S., Europe, and many other countries.
Sadly, the U.S. has involved itself there in one of the longest wars in history, engaged in endless peace initiatives, and seems to be edging toward conflicts that have the potential to destroy human life on earth. Most of our efforts have turned out to be uninformed, counterproductive, ineffective, shortsighted, and self-defeating, serving primarily the interests of arms manufacturers and the Deep State. Besides that, it has cost us trillions of dollars and misused our finest armies.
Why is it we never have an exit strategy before we get into such conflicts? When this all started shortly after 9/11 and we had soundly defeated our enemies in Afghanistan, I suggested we should hang the known leaders of the gang that bombed our World Trade Center, tell the others that "This is what happens when you mess with the United States," and then bring our boys home.
Later, when we were deeply involved in Iraq, I suggested we give the Kurds a homeland, arm them with state-of-the-art planes, tanks weapons, and training, and then form an alliance among Russia, Jordan, Israel, and the Kurds (it was still possible at the time), and let them manage that area, with our support, and again, come home.
Are you sneering with derision at my suggestion? Well, surprise, surprise: That is almost what we now have, except we have alienated our friends there and all over the world; convinced our closest allies that we are hopelessly unreliable; and betrayed, except for Israel, our closest, truest friends, the Kurds, beyond hope of redemption. The pictures of row after row of dead Kurdish babies killed in Turkish air attacks, against which the Kurds have no defense, are sickening beyond belief.
America, you know no shame. MAGA, my foot. I had my say; think or do what you will.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
