Some are beginning to refer to it as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." It is a rise in COVID-19 cases that has taken place over the past two weeks that has some experts worried the U.S. is headed into another period of illness and death.
The spikes in cases currently seem to be occurring in geographical pockets. Still, a reminder that it may be more accurate to say the spikes seem to be originating in certain areas, rather than happening in them, seems to be needed. Despite having 18 months to observe the behavior of this virus, there is still a significant portion of the population that wants to ignore its history. The virus has not shown a pattern of staying “over there,” and the tendency to believe the virus is, and will mostly remain, someone else’s problem has contributed to this pandemic of the unvaccinated.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus was discovered in India. It found its way here and is now responsible for a large majority of new cases in the U.S. It is more easily spread than the original virus and appears to have a greater effect on children and young adults. Yes, Florida has once again found itself on the leading edge of an increase in cases, but one of hottest spots for the virus during this current resurgence has been northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri. This is another indication that being young, from a rural area, or both does not protect someone from contracting the virus.
The U.S. needs to take steps to increase the availability and speed of distribution of vaccines. They work. They are safe. Because they work, more inoculations in places like India, where vaccines are scarce and the caseload is high, would not only reduce the transmission of COVID-19, but would also greatly reduce the number of COVID variants that develop and the chances that current vaccines will become ineffective.
We send people and supplies to areas stricken by natural disasters. In the past 70 years, we have sent troops, ships, and planes to areas to halt the spread of communism. We have worked through the United Nations to intervene in attempted genocides. We have led international coalitions aimed at preventing terrorism. Similar – at least in scope – to each of those should be a much larger and more focused effort to control COVID as quickly as possible around the world, not just at home.
Sadly, more work must still be done here. Disinformation campaigns have succeeded in clouding enough people’s judgment to prevent high enough vaccination rates to reach herd immunity in most states. Perhaps the hostility to vaccination against COVID could be overlooked, rationalized, or even excused if the result of it was not suffering, long-term health consequences, and avoidable deaths. But there are still people who are not able, or not yet able, to be vaccinated. Far from being the only people who come to mind, children under 12 years of age are likely to be the most prominent victims of people’s refusal to follow the advice of the best medical and scientific minds on the planet to get the vaccine.
Thankfully, the supply of vaccines in America has, over time, managed to meet demand. Distribution problems are being resolved. And there is confidence that vaccines will soon be proved safe for children. But to end the siege of the coronavirus, the U.S. will need to once again step forward and lead the international effort to do so.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
