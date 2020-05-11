Unemployment rose by something like 20 million workers last month, and when you add that number to the previously unemployed, we have over 30 million workers looking for a job. Even that didn't tell the whole story, though, because millions more weren't counted because they had already given up finding a job and dropped out of the work force.
That leaves us with an unemployment rate of over 20 percent. We try to rationalize that figure by reminding each other that the coronavirus forced us to close the country down and isolate ourselves. Soon we will get COVID-19 under control and everybody will go back to work and everything will return to normal. The terrifying fact is, though, that we are unlikely to discover a vaccine that works, test it for safety, manufacture enough to protect everybody, get it distributed around the country, and get everyone vaccinated before the end of the year – and it may take longer.
Pressure started to mount to get the country open and the economy moving again, and a date was set when most people could come out of isolation and get back to work. Unfortunately, it won't be as easy to get things moving again as everybody expects. As a result of years of corruption, bad business practices, unhealthy greed, reckless and wasteful irresponsible spending on wars, empire building, and boondoggles, thousands of businesses are filing for bankruptcy, and others aren't well enough capitalized to ever open their doors again. Thousands of small entrepreneurs closed their doors and moved on, never to be heard from again.
Supply lines have to be re-established, shelves have to be restocked, furnaces have to be fired up, lines of communication have to be reopened, workers have to be rehired or recruited and retrained in many cases, and a million details have to be taken care of. Gradually, it is beginning to dawn on everyone that things might never be the same again.
The biggest problem is our financial system. No matter how much counterfeit money is printed, it is never enough to satisfy Wall Street, the Deep State, and the government's appetite for spending. Once a country starts down the fiat money path, it is either inflate or die until paper money becomes worthless. When the American dollar was taken off the gold standard in 1971, our financial system was doomed. We just didn't know how long it would be before everyone understood what was happening.
But what about the stock market? It is up and running like a house on fire. Doesn't that prove everything is OK and will soon return to normal? Few people realize the stock market is not what it once was. The vast majority of trades today are made by artificial intelligence machines, which can evaluate all pertinent information in an instant and place orders involving millions of dollars. Professional traders who understand the system can outsmart the machines, but most investors are at a great disadvantage and have lost trillions of dollars they couldn't afford to lose.
With thousands of businesses going bankrupt, and the government itself being bankrupt, if that were possible, and with almost unprecedented numbers of our world's best workers unemployed, and being completely unprepared for what is to come, we need to unite for the common good and stop being angry with each other. Nobody can save us from the consequences of past mistakes, but together we might save ourselves. Talk with each other, and listen with understanding.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
