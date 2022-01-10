COLUMN: U.S. needs more leaders, fewer doofuses

A funny meme has made its way around social media over the years. It’s of a person looking panicked and asking someone if they had seen a group of people nearby, followed up with the words, “I’m their leader and they’re lost.”
If you look at the status of the U.S. and many other places in the world today, you can almost see that cartoon playing out in real time. The question really is based on who is lost – the supposed leader or the group.
By the very nature of their beings, most Americans are independent, want their freedoms, and are not likely to answer to the whims of a chosen few without questions. When they are mandated, pushed, coerced, bullied, shamed, or forced, one can expect massive pushback from a large percentage of the group.
Those who love to study history can certainly understand why those feelings exist. Both biblical and archeological studies of history show what happens when a select few push to get their own way and force others to follow against their will. History is full of uprisings, enslavements, wars, and destruction that continue to this very day. In 1989, songwriter Billy Joel produced a hit called, “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” The song is basically a history of many big events in the U.S. and noted that this generation didn’t start the fire, but the world would keep on burning and turning. How true that seems!
The social media site for business leaders, LinkedIn, often has posts and shares about leadership, since the site primarily consists of business leaders. There were two quotes shared in recent weeks that got my attention about real leaders. The first was a quote by Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho de Souza. He states: “The world is changed by your example, not by your opinion.” The second is a quote from Christine Caine, an Australian activist, author, and speaker who, along with her husband Nick, founded The A21 Campaign, a global nonprofit to combat human trafficking. She stated: “To build a strong team, you must see someone else’s strength as a complement to your weakness and not as a threat to your position or authority.” Global publishing group Leadership First from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, posted that quote and followed up with the statement that great leaders are not know-it-alls who try to outshine everyone else. Instead, they genuinely want to learn from others, admit when they’re wrong, and work to build a team with the most intelligent people they can find.
Former Cherokee Nation Chief Chad Smith often used the example of "the genius and the doofus." He would ask the group if they knew the difference between the two. The genius knows a lot but realizes overall he knows little and listens to others. The doofus knows little but tries to make everyone think he knows a lot and refuses to listen to others.
Unfortunately, many so-called “leaders” in all aspects of governments are not really leaders at all. Many are greedy, power-hungry individuals put in power by a select few to do the bidding of others and line the pockets of themselves and their friends with the resources provided by others. Some are simply pure doofuses who are easily controlled by those who really hold power.
Regardless if you are in a job or voting for an elected official, research and support the true leaders. If you are in a toxic work environment, try to make changes or leave the group. If you don’t, you are just being a doofus.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.