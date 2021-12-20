COLUMN: U.S. needs to rely less on China

The Chinese leadership plan for China's economic growth and development from now through 2025 prioritizes what it calls the “internal cycle” by which it aims to strengthen China’s economy and consolidate its social development. The goal is to cut or reduce, as quickly as possible, the reliance on outside technology and dependence on foreign resources. They also wish to double down on existing plans for industrial modernization and technology innovation.
The long-term development strategy aside from economic growth is aimed toward systemic resilience and not just self-sufficiency in essential resources and key technologies. Its stated goal is to become a “manufacturing superpower” and a global leader in strategically important industries. It’s starting its “long-term objective” of “basically completing social modernization” by 2035. The CCP has lined this out as an extensive 15-year goal.
So far, the U.S. or the West and other global powers lag in strategy to compete with China and will be clearly presented with a problem when China cuts goods and services it is currently providing to these countries.
China has a plan for dealing with the West. It involves a long-term goal of “national rejuvenation,” making China the world's global superpower by 2050. China has a clear understanding of the U.S. Its leaders are well aware of our diplomatic, political, economic and social weaknesses, and they have a clear plan to exploit them and use them to their advantage. China has no reservations about using manipulation of information, including censorship, cyber warfare, divide-and-rule diplomacy, propaganda, leverage of investments and trade, or military intimidation against anyone who stands in its way.
Xi Jinping, the Chinese party state leader, is its most powerful leader and has created its most centralized government since the Mao era. It has institutionalized ethnic and religious persecution at home and developed impressive offensive capabilities, including a navy, nuclear weapons, and ballistic missiles, which change the balance of power in its favor – mainly focused in the Asia-Pacific region now, but globally soon. It conducts successful intimidation operations, using both public and secret operations to sway public opinion and decision-making within the U.S. democracies.
“Made in China 2025” is a strategic plan first introduced in 2015 to reduce or completely do away with China’s dependence on foreign technology and promote Chinese technological manufacturers in the global marketplace. The goal is to be completely self-sufficient by the year 2025. The 10-year plan is for independence.
If China is to stop exporting, it will cause a recession and damage to its own marketplace. People will lose their jobs and buy less, so the market will be reduced, but for the U.S., it’s estimated that it will affect the economy less – about 5 to 10 percent loss of gross domestic product.
China's determination to strengthen its country on the world stage should be duplicated by the U.S. and other countries in an effort to be less dependent on one another in general. President Trump put an emphasis on America's independence from other countries and was successful in lowering costs on the resources we use as a nation and would struggle to survive without. Biden has so far been successful in proving to the world that we are weaker as a nation when we rely on other countries for goods, services, and resources.
Devin Gordon is a Tahlequah business owner.
