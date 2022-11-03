COLUMN: U.S. Secret Service must explain itself

The Secret Service has some explaining to do, as the agency had more intelligence about the potential for an armed attack than were previously known due to emails investigated by the Jan. 6 Committee.
Prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the agency knew of the violent rhetoric online preceding the day of the joint session, as well as the fact that the FBI had provided tips, on which the agency did not act. Where was the sense of urgency and cohesion regarding their lack of action to prevent the insurrection?
While the Secret Service did share information with Capitol Police, the Capitol Police leadership was hampered by poor communication and coordination, as there was an extremely small number of officers present at the Capitol that day. The FBI failed to act on intelligence it received, while brushing the online threats off as "aspirational." The Secretary of the Army put guardrails on the National Guard for fear President Donald Trump would use the Guard to remain in power.
A trove of Secret Service emails has called into question the previous testimony from White House officials and Secret Service witnesses, who had told the Jan. 6 Committee there was no large-scale danger of any threat to any protectees. These witnesses obviously had not been forthright in their testimony. Just a day before the Jan. 6 riot, the Secret Service warned the U.S. Capitol Police that their officers could face violence at the hands of supporters of Trump.
To those who want to blame security failures on congressional leadership on Jan. 6, you only need to look at the footage of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Steny Hoyer, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, who were frantically talking to the governors of Maryland and Virginia about National Guard deployments. Schumer told the acting Attorney General to operate in his law enforcement capacity. Meanwhile, then-President Trump, who was responsible for exercising leadership to ensure the laws of this nation were faithfully executed, sat in the White House dining room and watched the insurrection unfold on FOX News while doing absolutely nothing for nearly three hours.
Pat Cipollone testified that Trump did not want the rioters out of the Capitol. The D.C. mayor was calling the National Guard while the U.S. Department of Defense was blocking that.
It is confirmed through witness testimony that Trump knew he lost the election, yet the former president continued to falsely claim victory even before the electoral votes had been certified. This was premeditated as well. Trump knew about armed insurrectionists just outside the ellipse, and wanted the magnetometers removed. Trump continued to put then-Vice President Mike Pence in danger on Jan. 6 with more inflammatory tweets.
Many are citing the Jan. 6 panel as a political "witch hunt." It is not a witch hunt. It is political in that the voters who choose congressional representation have an important decision to make about the future of the republic. There are hundreds of election-deniers running at all levels of government, so millions of voters do have a political decision to make at the ballot box to safeguard the experiment in democracy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
