COLUMN: U.S. should welcome Afghan women

I’m a woman on the cusp of a new life chapter, after 38 years of practicing law. I’m winding down a marathon race to retirement.
Thinking back to law school, it was a big deal that women constituted almost a third of my starting class. Before that, and even by the time I was practicing law as a young woman attorney, we didn’t have many women role models. In fact, I’m a part of feminist history in Cherokee County. Someday I’ll regale you with my firsts.
I’m chilled by the fall of Afghanistan. We’re giving a nation its self-determinism by facing the reality that the nation is reverting to its religious fundamentalist ways. This is a departure that should have taken place gradually, rather than abruptly. Nevertheless, it’s a good thing to get out of the way and let a nation choose its fate.
I doubt Afghan women agree. Every human wants to actualize his or her potential and not be held back by stereotypes. I was lucky to be able to choose practicing law at a time when women were not considered too frail to go to college, and I was smart enough to do the job. I was lucky to be born in a time when women can vote and Indians can vote. Women, we just get luckier every year as the glass ceilings shatter and the career options open up wide. Imagine what it was like when women first began military combat roles, like never before. These notions are not that far in the past.
As a feminist and a pacifist, my brain explodes because I cannot reconcile which of those values takes precedence when we can’t "have it all" and achieve both equal opportunities for women and avoid the senseless killing of the service men and women doing the hard work of what Fareed Zacharia calls, “Making the world in our image.”
This week, we’ve seen the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the wake of U.S. troop withdrawal from that long, dusty war. About time. We’ve chased ghosts in that thin, dry air far too long there, as we failed to institutionalize a transition to an Americanized progress over these two decades.
The feminists of Afghanistan are brightly-attired fashionable buntings in a desert of plain black burkhas. These are women struggling to find new futures because they are being excluded from roles in the banking business and other mainstream professions. When your earning capacity is stunted, you’re at the mercy of those who can traverse the social system. You’re second-class. You’re marginalized. Even in the countryside, women are mounting protests against the resurgence of the fundamentalism that in the past forced them into arranged marriages, kept them from getting an education to become doctors, dentists and university professors, and obscuring and neutralizing them in clothing fashion so modest that it becomes segregated.
My heart goes out to women who have had a taste of their dreams, and then have been forced back into the dark caves of oppression. To Joe Biden, I say a word of thanks for facing the hard truth that continued occupation of Afghanistan has been a mere stop-gap forestalling the inevitable. You’ve saved us some wasted blood and money.
But we cannot abandon these women. And if it takes opening the visa process to all women of Afghanistan, helping them to relocate to less-hostile places where they don’t have to exist as segregants to a patriarchy, then I welcome them here, where women can blossom. It isn’t perfect for women in America. We still have wealth gaps from historical discrimination and passe notions to overcome. But I’d welcome my Afghan sisters who emigrate to our country.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
