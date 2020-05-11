America has suffered and is suffering mightily from the COVID-19 pandemic, loosed on the world by either Chinese incompetence or Chinese malice. Part of the thinking of the Chinese by sending the disease abroad was that they would recover first and be in a position to grab large shares of the world trade and be everyone’s savior.
And, were Bill Clinton, either of the George Bushes, or Barack Obama still president, that plan would have been successful. After all, our elites and Deep State believe America is in decline, and because they have already made theirs, why should they care about the rest of us or our country? But they all bargained without Donald Trump as president. He has he stung China again and again in the realm of trade, and in both military and monetary policy, and has bullied and badgered the Chinese into signing agreements designed to balance trade between America and China.
China’s hope had been that the pandemic would so wound and weaken President Trump that he would not be re-elected, and everything would then return to the way they had been before he was elected with the new administration. However, the president has managed the pandemic well, his approval ratings and polls numbers have actually gone up, and the Chinese are beginning to understand that Trump will be re-elected and they will have to deal with him. As a result, China will begin to actually do as they have agreed, but only as much as absolutely necessary. As a result of this, and of the adroit and careful way the president has managed things, I foresee the great American economic engine slowly revving back up to full speed by the end of this year or early next year. And this despite the efforts of blue-state leaders, the elites and the Deep State trying to keep that from happening.
Like the president, I have faith in the American people, who fought and won two world wars, and who have so enriched the rest of the world with generosity that more than half of the population of the world has been lifted from abject poverty for the first time ever. In fact, I believe the only brakes on the economic recovery of this country will be the sorry state of the economies of nearly every other country in the world.
However, and despite that, I believe this country is going to see a renaissance in manufacturing and industry. I think we will see a reopening of so many of the factories and plants around the country which were shuttered by globalism, and by sending our manufacturing and supply chains elsewhere. By the end of the next five years – unless Trump decides to run for a third term – this country will have reduced China’s influence around the world, and will again be the envy of every other nation.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
