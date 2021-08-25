COLUMN: U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan inevitible

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in the midst of the U.S. withdrawal from that country was inevitable.
With many concerning matters – such as the Taliban's relationship with Iran, as well as the fate of thousands of Afghans applying for exit visas – the failure of American nation-building in Afghanistan is a result of a lack of a clearly-defined nation-building strategy in a country the U.S. targeted as part of the war on terrorism in the wake of 9/11. In the early days of the Afghan War, former President George W. Bush's approval ratings were high, and American public opinion indicated a favorable view of the U.S. military effort regarding the war on terror as the hunt for Osama Bin Laden and his deputies continued.
The Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, two years ago, executed an $11 million project to figure out what went wrong in Afghanistan regarding U.S. policy failures. After interviews with hundreds of people who had first-hand experience of the Afghanistan War, and using official records and statistics, "Lessons Learned" seems to have become what could be referred to as the modern-day "Pentagon Papers." And one golden thread running through both the Pentagon Papers, as well as "Lessons Learned," is that if U.S. foreign policy is collapsing, go back to the U.S. playbook that involves the manipulation of public opinion.
In other words – and certainly America should have learned the lessons of Vietnam – always emphasize the progress, no matter what. During the Vietnam War, the U.S. government implemented rather dubious measurements of progress, such as inflated enemy body count totals. Lest we forget that following the January 1968 TET Offensive, with Viet Cong attacks launched throughout South Vietnam, Gen. William Westmoreland requested additional U.S. troops, despite optimistic reports about how the enemy was on the "verge of defeat." How could an enemy that was on the verge of defeat have carried out attacks that occurred the day the North Vietnamese broke the traditional TET cease-fire?
The SIGAR report contains information about how fundamental disagreements went unresolved. Within the walls of the White House, the Pentagon, and the State Department ,some wanted to bring democracy to Afghanistan, while others stressed the need for elevating women's rights, or even reshaping the balance of power among Pakistan, India, Iran, and Russia. Bush, Obama, and Trump all promised that the people of Afghanistan would have to fend for their own security, and that America had no interest in fighting endless wars. Did our government really believe $133 billion in civil works projects would result in an effective transition to democracy?
The SIGAR report reveals much about the training of the Afghanistan Army and police, and how the ranks were filled with a large number of incompetent and unmotivated deserters. It really sounds as if America was having some trouble winning the "hearts and minds" in Afghanistan. And $9 billion was spent in an effort to combat the opium problem in Afghanistan, yet Afghanistan alone was responsible for over 80 percent of global opium production.
There was constant pressure from the Obama White House and the Pentagon to provide those optimistic figures to prove the 2009 troop surge was effective, despite evidence to the contrary. Any strategist in Afghanistan can crank out color-coded charts that yield – at least to the public – tangible results.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
