"This is no fantasy, and no careless product of wild imagination. These are matters of undeniable facts."
This was the opening line spoken by Jor-El from "Superman: The Movie," which was released in 1978. One careless product of wild imagination that has been touted by President Donald Trump and some GOP lawmakers is the so-called "deep state." The deep state consists of those people, as well as various institutions that are out to get Trump.
One might point to the recent Department of Justice Inspector General report, which absolved the FBI of any politically motivated scheme that involved the placing of undercover FBI agents inside the Trump campaign.
Since the IG has cleared the FBI of any politically motivated "spying" on Trump's 2016 campaign, Trump's fantasy about such an operation has been refuted, but maybe not in the minds of Trump's MAGA base, which does share his alternate reality.
The FBI and the intelligence community were investigating the multipronged attack on the 2016 election, and there has been official confirmation that Russia was behind this attack on our democracy.
Text messages that were relayed between FBI official Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page were evidently enough to cause alarm within the ranks of the GOP lawmakers to become suspicious about just exactly what the FBI and the intelligence community were up to regarding what the president and his allies have referred to as spying. And as the IG of the DOJ has chalked up a giant zilch about some sort of illegal FBI spying operation, another careless product of wild imagination had been manufactured in the wake of the July 25 phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, which sparked the impeachment inquiry.
This conspiracy theory is one that played right into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has repeatedly made the claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, and according to Trump, you only have to look in some "hidden location" in Ukraine to reveal the DNC server. During the impeachment hearings, witnesses were mystified when GOP lawmakers spoke about alleged Ukrainian interference. Dr. Fiona Hill, former NSC official and Russian expert, referred to a fictional narrative that has been propagated by the Russian Security Service itself. And lest we forget, it was the private cyberdefense firm Crowdstrike that discovered the breach into the DNC in June 2016, and the breach was attributed to two groups linked to Russian intelligence.
Russian-linked social media has alluded to a "hidden DNC server" in Ukraine, and Trump believes this, too. And remember that Trump has said on more than one occasion that wealthy Ukrainians own Crowdstrike, which is simply not true.
Crowdstrike's founders include two Americans, and one founder was born in Russia. Where is the evidence, also, that links the "black ledgers," which include alleged payoffs, to Paul Manafort?
These conspiratorial narratives are indeed the product of wild imagination, but there is one undeniable fact that cannot be overlooked: One credible witness after another came forward, and spoke truth to power about Trump's placing of his own political interests ahead of America, as well as that of an ally.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
