We're in the wake of an impending impeachment inquiry, wherein the U.S. House of Representatives is deciding whether the president's conduct involved treason, bribery, or high crimes and misdemeanors.
Paul Seamus Ryan in "Just Security" explains, "Federal law prohibits a foreign national from ... making a 'contribution or donation of money or other thing of value' in connection with a U.S. election, and prohibits a person from soliciting, accepting or receiving such a contribution or donation from a foreign national. Federal law defines 'contribution' to include 'any gift … of money or anything of value made by any person for the purpose of influencing any election for Federal office.' The FEC defines 'solicit' to mean 'to ask, request, or recommend, explicitly or implicitly, that another person make a contribution, donation, transfer of funds, or otherwise provide anything of value.'" It doesn't affect liability whether Ukraine delivered anything, because soliciting campaign scuttlebutt is the crime. On July 27, 2016, Trump said, "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press." Ukrainegate differs from the Steele Dossier, produced by a former British intelligence officer for a newspaper that supported Marco Rubio until he was out of the race. The Steele Dossier on Trump's Russia connections was offered to attorneys representing Hillary Clinton and the DNC. Clinton was criticized for burying the line item for opposition research within legal fees, to FEC. Clinton first saw the research after the election.
In law school, a typical essay exam might be to compare and contrast the Trump Ukraine and Clinton Steele Dossier facts. Trump solicited bribery if he conditioned payment of $250 million - whether taxpayer dollars or personal funds - on producing Biden scuttlebutt, because President Zelensky is clearly a foreign national, not an American. His facts meet the definition.
Clinton could have been imputed in the solicitation of bribery from a foreign national if Fusion GPS had been a sole proprietorship owned by a British foreign national. It is plausible to interpret the law as excluding solicitations from U.S. corporations employing foreign nationals. In our facts, Steele was an employee or contractor for research that could be perceived as making her vulnerable to foreign influence - on the contrary. In Trump's impeachment inquiry, Ukraine is owed $250 million, so Biden research would have been a gift on top of what was deemed payable by appropriation. As to the second example, Clinton's campaign didn't solicit the dossier; Rubio's supporter did. It wasn't gifted or donated but rather paid for. Imputation through agency and intent are factors judges decide.
The FEC's rule is about fiduciary duty to the country. Ironically, the Steele Dossier is about Russia kompromat, or damaging disinformation that would cause Trump to do Putin's bidding to keep a sex scandal out of the public eye. Asking Russia to dump 30,000 Clinton emails was confusingly not about Benghazi but rather signaled Russia to publish content it had illegally hacked from DNC servers. It also constitutes a solicitation of a foreign contribution of a thing of value made by a person for the purpose of influencing a federal election, if the court interprets "made by a person" to include Russia, or Julian Assange. The Mueller Report stopped just shy of subpoenaing those facts.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
