COLUMN: Ukrainian citizens face onslaught of winter

At the UN Security Council meeting in September, Secretary of State Antony Blinken's message was the contempt and disdain that President Vladimir Putin has displayed regarding the UN Charter.
Unfortunately, Russia is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council with veto power. Putin is waging an illegal and immoral war of genocidal proportions. Mariupol, Bucha, and Izium will go down in history as the Auschwitz of the 21st century. The ICC has been investigating war crimes since the spring, and the lead ICC prosecutor has informed the Security Council that more ICC operatives will be heading to Eastern Ukraine.
France has also sent investigators to Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has talked of objective investigations minus politicizations. Meanwhile, the Russian ambassador Sergey Lavrov maintains the position that Russian-speakers in Eastern Ukraine are being oppressed. Lavrov said something about threats against Russian security. Well, if Putin hadn't invaded Ukraine, there wouldn't be any threats to Russian security.
Blinken's message is quite clear to Putin, that he needs "to stop the horror he started." The Kremlin has been spinning false propaganda since before the invasion even began, when Moscow said it was a "training operation." Too many people actually believe Putin.
Recently, Putin withdrew from the city of Kherson. This loss is both a tactical victory as well as a symbolic cessation. Intelligence has suggested a political motive for the Kremlin's delay of announcing the Russian pull out from Kherson. This begs the question of whether Russia is gambling on a GOP-led U.S. that will not provide the type of support compliments of the Biden administration. House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy has even hinted at this prospect.
"The Ukrainian peace formula is very clear, and each of its points has been thoroughly worked out," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Among the needs that concern the Ukrainian population includes radiation, nuclear safety, as well as food and energy security. Then there is the plan to release all prisoners and deportees. Implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the world order are on the table. The withdrawal of Russian troops, cessation of hostilities, restoring justice, countering genocide, prevention of escalation, and fixing the end of the war are all workable goals.
Meanwhile, many Ukrainian citizens are facing the onslaught of a brutal winter that includes a destroyed power grid.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
