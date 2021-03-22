One of the city’s most anticipated and enjoyed events of the year is returning for 2021 after being canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic.
Uncorked, an annual event sponsored by the Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation, concludes the school year by recognizing and providing a special thank you to all the teachers and administrators for their dedication, service and work during the previous year. Those educators who won grant awards during the year are also recognized. This is a special event that has become much anticipated as a celebration of a successful school year.
This year’s event is poised to make up for the lost year and promises to literally be out of this world, with a "Star Wars" theme. Committee members from the group’s board of directors have been meeting this week, planning the event, which will consist of "Star Wars" décor, along with some other planned surprises. Local businesses and individuals can help by simply attending or by donating items such as baskets for the silent auction or door prizes for the attendees.
The year 2020 brought many challenges for everyone including the schools and for the Foundation. The group depends on two major fundraisers during the year, both of which had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event hopes to recover from the losses of the past year.
One of the great things about Tahlequah is the strong support given to the school district, teachers and students. Through the work of the Foundation, the community and local businesses can support the district and its students, despite lack of state resources. School systems require a vast number of resources to operate and provide our students the best educational opportunities possible. There is never really enough money to do all of the things educators would like to offer or provide students and teachers. Thanks to the Foundation, many teachers and students get additional resources that otherwise would not be available.
In years past, our classroom teachers received thousands of dollars in additional funding from the foundation. These grants allowed for desperately updated equipment and supplies, as well as unique opportunities for students to advance their educational experiences. Some examples have included updated drum carriers for the band, new playground equipment, updated classroom books for elementary schools, updated calculators for advanced math classes at the high school, and a master’s class for theater students. One special grant was also given two years ago that was something not usually thought about but so desperately needed: a washer and dryer for students whose families are struggling with homelessness and extreme poverty, allowing them to attend school in clean clothes.
The Foundation is a special group led by a dedicated and motivated board of directors made up of community volunteers who love and appreciate our teachers, administrators and most of all our students. These professionals freely give of their time, talents and resources to help improve the quality of education for our students without regard to self-recognition.
This year’s Uncorked event will be held Friday, May 7, beginning at 6 p.m. at The River Brewhouse. Tickets are $25 each and include food, drinks and all activities. Tickets are available from TPSF Board Members, at The River Brewhouse, any of the Tahlequah BancFirst locations, and at Celeste Looney Insurance Agency.
Make plans to attend and support Tahlequah Public Schools. The event is going to be out of this world.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.