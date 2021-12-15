There is a 6-3 divide over the Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks, and I noticed that Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Stephen Breyer point to what overruling a precedent can mean for the country.
Kavanaugh has cited landmark rulings in which rights were extended beyond where they were previously, and that does include the Brown v. Topeka Board of Education in 1954, which overturned the 1896 precedent set in Plessy v. Ferguson. And Kavanaugh is saying these previous precedents were not good for the country, thus these majority opinions in these particular cases should have been overturned, as the cases were whether it was desegregating the schools or ruling that gay couples have the right to marry.
On the other hand, Breyer has cited the danger in overruling Roe v. Wade (1973) in terms of subverting the court's legitimacy. Breyer has stated that in the absence of a compelling reason regarding the reexamination of a watershed decision like Roe v. Wade, the court "better be damned sure!" Both Kavanaugh and Breyer are at opposite ends of the political spectrum, and one of the things Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor has emphasized is the public perception problem. In other words, does this mean the U.S. Constitution and its meanings are merely political actions?
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has said the Constitution is devoid of any clause that grants the right to an abortion, and he is correct. However, Roe was built on a foundation of other cases that focused on the right of privacy, which is a constitutional protection afforded to all U.S. citizens. Thus, we are talking about an individual's right to reproductive autonomy.
And that was the whole essence of the Roe case in 1973. The court recognized in that year that the right to an abortion is a fundamental right covered by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. And in 1992, the court reaffirmed this fundamental liberty in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Remember that in both the Roe and Casey precedents, the court ruled a state can only regulate abortions. This means state legislatures cannot ban abortions prior to the phase of viability: 24 weeks.
It would seem Thomas is a strict constructionist of the Constitution because he has said that basically, unless there are specific amendments referring to the right to have an abortion, that right does not exist from a constitutional standpoint. And I was disappointed in Chief Justice John Roberts, who has at times shown a rather pragmatic approach to other cases wherein he has respected the earlier precedents that had been set. Roberts has posed the question that illuminates a relevancy problem in the way he sees the matter. Roberts has said viability does not have anything to do with choice.
And even though the Casey ruling did reaffirm the right to an abortion by setting a standard to determine what type of abortion restrictions would be unconstitutional, that same court in 1992 also did recognize the state's interest. Thus, while the Casey ruling did reaffirm a woman's right for control over her own body, state laws were permitted to inform the woman's decision.
This manifests itself in state-mandated information or biased counseling, as well as parental consent. And even though earlier cases had struck down biased counseling, parental consent laws, and a 24-hour delay on women seeking abortion, three conservative justices in Casey upheld all three of these laws by using the "undue burden" standard.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
