Tahlequah has many great things to offer. With its beautiful lakes and rivers, historic NSU, and the history of the Cherokee Nation and UKB tribes, it still has the small-town charm, especially the downtown area. Between the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tahlequah Main Street Association, there are many activities, such as the Red Fern Festival, parades, and more.
The area brings in many tourists, especially during the summer. While the community has the appeal of a small town getaway, it is growing, and that brings growing pains. One that has everyone talking at this point is the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82.
When the plan was announced, many were apprehensive at best, and fearful at worst. Roundabouts are common in Europe and in other larger U.S. cities, but here, they are a foreign concept. This naturally makes drivers anxious - especially at an intersection, such as this, where every local will wind up at some point, and one that tens of thousands of tourists will be forced to maneuver each year.
ODOT claims roundabouts are proved statistically to improve safety and traffic flow. This will be a good thing, especially during the rush hours of those working at Cherokee Nation. When the summer lake traffic is added to the mix, the intersection often becomes heavy, and drivers become impatient when waiting through several light cycles. The long waits often cause speeding up on approach to the intersection, including running the yellow lights, which causes accidents.
During the current construction phase, many are already having difficulty. The intersection is closed for those wanting to turn, and drivers are forced into using two temporary detours. The construction is apparently causing another unforeseen problem: the increased traffic along Stick Ross Mountain, Coffee Hollow, and Park Hill roads, due to drivers trying to keep from going through the construction areas. The increased traffic is pushing the posted speed limits, causing extra work for Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault and his deputies.
The actual rules of driving in a roundabout are quite simple, and once drivers get used to it, the statistics of better traffic flow will probably hold true. The main rules of a roundabout are to yield to drivers already in the roundabout, to stay in your lane, and whatever your intentions, do not stop. It is also wise to avoid driving next to oversized vehicles, like semis.
Also, decide which lane you want to be in as you approach, as both lanes can usually exit. Certainly Sheriff Chennault, Police Chief Nate King, and other law enforcement officers in the area would appreciate drivers knowing and following the traffic rules and would encourage drivers to slow down and use turn signals - letting other drivers know which exit you intend to use when leaving the roundabout.
In the 1985 movie "European Vacation," starring Chevy Chase, there was a scene in London where Chase, as the movie's main character Clark Griswold, was stuck on the inside lane of a roundabout and could not get over to exit, forcing him to keep driving around and around. I can picture a few drivers in the beginning going around and around, showing their passengers the radio station and the Mexican restaurant the way Chase did with British Parliament and Big Ben.
Let's hope it won't be too long until drivers can simply exit off toward the lake, downtown, or on to Muskogee. Primarily, be careful and use common sense. I'm sure Sheriff Chennault would agree.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
