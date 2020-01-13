There is no single accusation that will stop all conversation more quickly than to call someone a racist. The very founding and fabric of this country demands that we all not be racist, and more than any country in the history of the earth, we have been successful in stamping-out racism in this country.
There are still pockets of those who believe some races are inherently superior to others, but all of those people seem to have moved from the right, where people once believed that Caucasians were inherently superior to all other races, to now all appear to be on the left and believe that all other races are inherently superior to Caucasians. Call it a faucet or a spigot, it still means the same thing, and so do those who preach racism.
There is no lower type of animal than one of the so-called people who uses racism as a weapon against political opponents. The "Reverend" Al Sharpton comes to mind, and so does almost every politician on the liberal side of the pond these days. Rather than discuss problems in a manner that might actually result in a solution, any discussion of an alternative demanded by these race-baiters results in immediately being accused of being a racist.
An example many are familiar with might be what happened to those who had criticism of President Obama for any reason in any area, and who were immediately countered by accusations of racism at the top of lungs of the president's supporters. However, calling President Trump a racist is considered standard fair in most of the media, but any evidence presented to the contrary makes the responder a racist, too, and anyone who dares to believe the responder's irrelevant facts when their own hurt feelings are in question.
I am able to conjure up nothing more than a little pity and sadness for those who peddle such crap, but then, I have a life that I am happy with, and am happy with the life I have lived. People who have good lives and enjoy them - well, spend their time enjoying their lives. Such people have little time or patience for those who must find fault with everything around them - people who are tiresome and pretty useless in all avenues of their lives.
But the only thing that they think makes them shine is trying to destroy someone who has accomplished or made something. Those who scream "racism" are nothing more than the vultures who circle over the battlefield, waiting for someone to fall so they can devour his corpse as he slowly dies. They make nothing, contribute nothing, and are leeches on the body politic.
Now, maybe I'll tell you what I really think about them. But you had better be prepared to have your sensibilities offended, and don't you dare throw up on my shoes.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.