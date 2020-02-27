President George H.W. Bush once spoke of the need to establish a free trade zone from the Yukon to the Yucatan. The idea of a trade pact between the United States, Canada, and Mexico that called for an elimination of, virtually, all tariff and trade restrictions became a reality when President William Jefferson Clinton signed the North American Free Trade Agreement into law on Dec 8, 1993.
It has been said that like war, politics makes strange bedfellows, and NAFTA is certainly no exception. The big business corporate executives were backing a Democratic president on a trade agreement that did not have the endorsement of the environmentalists who raised concerns about Mexico's lax environmental standards. Certainly, the labor unions of the U.S. and Canada did not share the same enthusiasm for NAFTA as the corporate sector did. Corporate executives could see nothing but gain in a Western Hemisphere free trade zone. After all, if you can reduce your taxes then it stands to reason that you can increase your profits.
President Donald Trump called NAFTA the "worst trade deal for our country!" and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did argue how the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is "much better than NAFTA." The USMCA will be a boon for the automotive industry as it requires 75 percent of motor vehicle parts to be assembled by workers earning $16 per hour. Many Americans were concerned about what third party candidate Ross Perot once said regarding "a giant sucking sound" of American jobs because of big business shuttering operations in the U.S. The USMCA is a way in which the American worker can labor on the assembly line on a much more level playing field.
Bush, like Clinton, saw the need to maximize our economic relationship with Canada and Mexico, as the two nations are already the two biggest markets for farmers and ranchers. The environmentalists, who have denounced NAFTA, were not as satisfied as many Democrats, even though the USMCA includes $600 million in order to deal with sewage spillovers from Tijuana. And the Sierra Club claims that the USMCA will be even worse than they had originally anticipated.
Possibly, one loser in the USMCA could be in the realm of biopharmaceutical research and development. The lack of protections for biologic drugs is something Democratic lawmakers negotiated, and the pharma sees the potential for the foreign governments to steal America's intellectual property.
What really hits the American worker on a gut level is the issue of job displacement, and so the skepticism and denouncement by many rings all too clear for those who have been a victim of cheaper Mexican labor, yet NAFTA was not the only trade deal penned in the 1990s. And lest we forget that automation also impacted manufacturing jobs in the U.S., as well. Advocacy groups cite numbers of jobs lost since NAFTA was established, yet the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will argue that there is an abundance of jobs which are supported by the amount of trade that has occurred since 1994.
With two major trading nations to our north and south, the USMCA that was crafted is not NAFTA 2.0, but a "new and improved" NAFTA. However, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents 600,000 active and retired members in North American aerospace, defense,manufacturing, transportation, woodworking, and the federal sector, does not see the USMCA as acceptable because it does not address the continued outsourcing of hundreds of thousands of jobs to Mexico.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
