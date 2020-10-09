Although last week's vice presidential debate didn't cause as many burst blood vessels and dashes to the toilet to vomit as did the first presidential one, it nevertheless appears to be drawing negative comments – and flies.
I’ve never liked watching presidential debates. For one thing, about half of what flies out of the candidates’ maws is usually a stew of lies, and the other half has them overselling themselves like the unnecessary products we used to be able to get from SkyMall. The other problem is my husband, who tends to fly off the handle; his f-bomb-laced obscenities shouted at the TV screen drown out most of what the speakers are saying, anyway. Between those two stressors, I generally have to flip the channel to avoid an aneurysm.
Still, given the buzz that erupted on social media afterward, it’s obvious that millions tuned into Wednesday night’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and presidential contender Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris. Eventually, I bugged out, for the usual reasons, but not before Mr. Pence overshot his allotted two minutes two or three times. I saw Ms. Harris do it once, because she was demanding to recoup some of her time Mr. Pence took from her with his interruptions while she was talking.
At that point, I'd had it up to here with the BS, so I told my husband to find a “Law and Order” rerun while I continued working on the newspaper. Sadly, I missed the timely arrival on the scene of a single house fly, the evidence of which has now swarmed across social media. I hardly think we need to argue about what attracts flies: decay, body sweat, and the aforementioned BS.
Although it doubtlessly offended President Trump’s loyal followers, the speed with which the general public responded to the presence of the insect rubbing its tiny legs together while perched on the veep's head was almost breathtaking. Not only are hundreds of thousands of us able to capitalize on the humorous aspect of the whole affair, the savviest are raking in the dough.
By 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a guy dubbing himself "Mike Pence’s Fly" had already collected nearly 150,000 followers on Twitter. To add insult to injury, given Pence’s past policies, the owner of the account is apparently LGBTQ. Dozens of memes were hatched everywhere, some showing the fly sporting a tiny Biden-Harris campaign sign, while others recalled the final and horrific scene from the original movie “The Fly.” Not to be outdone, fans of the more recent version gave us a microscopic view of the insect, which turned out to be a lounging, open-shirted Jeff Goldblum. Fake products, such as spray cans of Pence B Gon and Rid-A-Veep, were on offer. Emergent products are also on the way, including a logo-emblazoned flyswatter, the proceeds of which will purportedly go to the Biden Victory Fund.
Although I am a journalist, I also have marketing instincts, and I thought of several products that could fly off the shelves for either campaign. A few of my friends do as well; a former colleague commented that, “For a White guy, Mike Pence is pretty fly.” I can envision ball caps bearing the slogan, “What’s the buzz? Keep Pence VP,” or “Crikey, I’m on the fly with Mikey.” Bobblehead Pence figurines could be sold with tiny flies, either permanently affixed to his head or removable. And you’ve seen the Chia Pet Trump head? A similar one for Mr. Pence could include a bit of manure to help attract its own family of flies. If I were Pence, I'd take a stab at self-deprecation and get a button that states “Lord of the Flies.”
Knowing of Trump's self-marketing acumen, I continue to be surprised at his own missed opportunities. Given the current super-spreader event at the White House, I would expect to see T-shirts boasting, “I got my COVID from Trump!” He seems to have landed, however, on a “God’s blessing” format. That flies in the face of logic, but whatever.
I don’t know whether Mr. Pence knew of the insect’s presence, but I’m sure the subject will come up with him on Fox talk shows, perhaps even before this column is in print. I can only hope he has someone clever enough on staff to capitalize on this hurricane on the humor radar. If he knew it was there and felt helpless to get rid of it, I feel a bit pity for him, because I’ve always hated flies.
When I was a senior in high school, my dad built a new house, this one with air-conditioning. But because he was cheap, he rarely ran the AC, so the windows were always open in the summer, which attracted flies along with heat. We talked our youngest sister, then about 3, into ridding us of the pests. She got really good at it: She would carry around a flyswatter, and when a fly landed, we’d hear a loud "slap!" and she’d pick up the squashed fly, deliver it to the trashcan, and repeat the process. Eventually she asked for a nickel every successful kill. We thought that was pretty steep.
If a fly gets into my office, I won’t rest until it is dispatched. I never can find a flyswatter, but fortunately, I can always get my hands on a rolled-up newspaper. Many years ago, we arrived one morning to find dozens of huge flies, hanging upside-down on the ceiling in the break room. We had no idea where they came from, but a guy in circulation (this was when we had such a department) claimed biology as a hobby, and he suspected a rat had passed away in the press room, a fly had laid eggs in its carcass, and after they hatched, the flies decided to congregate in the break room. Personally I figured he was so full of BS the flies should’ve landed on him.
I guess I should be resentful. I often use certain analogies, quips, and jargon in my writing, hoping to draw readers like a fresh cow patty draws blowflies. I suspect such phrases will be considered old hat – or perhaps a new hat, waiting for a catchy slogan.
