COLUMN: Villains do work when no one watching

In the late 1990s, there was a president who, to put it lightly, had done something he shouldn't have. Sexual relations with a White House intern was not a good idea. Lying about it was not a good plan, either. The moral repugnancy of the combination of two different types of dishonesty was, and remains, undeniable. William Jefferson Clinton will always have that shadow over his presidency.
In a very cruel twist of fate that was the result of even more severely twisted logic, his wife, who was one of the victims in the situation, may very well have been robbed of her own presidency due to her husband's indiscretions. Al Gore almost certainly was.
These days, we have former presidents who lie more often, more brazenly, about more serious matters, and about issues more directly related to public concerns. Unfortunately, large portions of the population don't seem to care. If the lies were about matters of mere policy, it would be easy to quibble with them about the hypocrisy involved. But the lies do not concern matters of mere policy, or even of personal failings. They transcend those boundaries.
Almost all politicians lie. Every leader has, at some point, failed. Bill Clinton is not the first one to do so. He was not the last. Some of the problems (plural) now are the scope, frequency, and subject matter of the dishonesty. The stakes are much higher than in the late 1990s. They're higher even than in the early 1970s.
Our collective attention to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol appears to be waning. In some ways, that is more alarming than the attack itself. It emboldens those who participated in it. It encourages those who helped plan it. It enables those who helped provoke it. It makes assaults on things other than buildings more likely. It increases the chances that the objective of those attacks and assaults will be achieved.
The disclosure over the last week of memos, PowerPoint presentations, text messages, and emails in which the subversion of our republic was discussed was disturbing enough. The fact that craven, cynical, and pathological deceivers are resisting congressional subpoenas because even they do not believe they can lie their way out of what the evidence would reveal is outright frightening. Distorting and misapplying legal technicalities to distract from what has already been revealed should be laughingly dismissed. Claiming the examination of scenarios to overturn an election was just innocent fun should be indignantly scoffed at.
Those things are not happening. It is not because a majority of Americans are gullible; it is that we are tired, and confronting a smoldering pandemic and inflation, our processing capacity is already at its limit. We are not dismissing the ludicrous claims of Mike Lindell and the dangerous actions of Steve Bannon because we are not even paying attention to the threat they, and others like them, pose to the democratic process.
Villains do their best work when no one is looking. That is why they usually do not walk around twirling their mustaches. But right now, they are twirling them with impunity. They are able to do so, not because very many people support them, but because those who do not are preoccupied with other matters and exhausted by the cacophony of the delusional figures in the previous president's orbit.
Joe Biden's victory last year was a reprieve, not a solution. Vigilance is still necessary to avert disaster. Election of a traditionally principled Republican, or Joe Biden's reelection, in 2024 has a chance to restore sanity. But first, on to the midterms.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
