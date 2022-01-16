It's been so long since I've stood in line at a store checkout that I've forgotten the names of the tabloid rags on the "impulse buy" shelves, along with candy bars, lip balm, and condoms. OK, I do remember National Enquirer, but mainly because I know the company keeps a humongous insurance fund to settle with people they've libeled.
That's not journalism, as an acquaintance who worked there confirmed. On its website, it touts itself as having the "Hottest Celebrity Gossip & Entertainment'' rag on the planet. Among the recent covers were "Proof Biden is a Crook" (no proof offered); "JonBenet Killer Strikes Again" (the identity of the killer and latest victim are elusive); and "O.J. 3 Months to Live" (that was in July and he still draws breath). Other exposés involve the identity of Prince Harry's real dad; how Jeff Bezos cheated on his wife; and Betty White's turning 100. They even got that wrong. As for Sean Hannity being a "lizard person from the 12th planet," anything is possible.
For a rag that often declares someone else's "lies" have been exposed, National Enquirer dabbles in quite a bit in prevarication. But that's not my main problem. I don't like some of the words that it, and other entertainment rags, use. Some star is always "gushing" over her latest squeeze, or "opening up" about her difficult life. And rag-writers are always interviewing someone willing to dish the dirt on a celebrity "friend," while the scribe with the limited vocabulary attributes related quotes as "gushing." I don't understand what this means: "Betty White was the most amazing person ever," gushed her friend, "but in truth, she was 120 years old." To me, "gushing" has to do with liquid running at an unseemly pace, not someone burbling with stick-sweet info about a celebrity. But before the tattler or the celeb "gushes," she - is said to have "opened up." I take it to mean they've confessed something embarrassing. Recently, I noticed Reese Witherspoon's daughter "opened up" to say she's attracted to "people."
I'm almost as tired of reading about "gushing" and "opening up" as I am about "reaching out." I've seen that used in actual journalism: "The Daily News reached out to Joe Blow, but he didn't respond by press time." That's also a phrase overused in office memos and by public relations types, who lately have taken to calling themselves "communications professionals." They may not realize it, but journalists laugh at that lofty title, just as we, as undergrads, chuckled when we learned another OU Sooner football star was majoring in "communications." The joke was they were being taught how to speak rather than emit jockish grunts. The joke now is communications pros "communicate" to journalists what they want us to report, and when we veer off track, they're not happy with us.
I wrote recently about some of my favorite words - "draconian," "kerfuffle," "brouhaha," "bombastic," and so forth. Literary types - including journos - play with words in their heads, and taste them for texture. We roll them around in our mouths and over the tongue to see if we like the feel. Then we blurt them out on a computer screen and hope no one will have to consult a dictionary. Journalists always push verbs over adjectives, but I edit offensive verbs out if I can. I don't know why writers don't use more interesting verbs, like "extrapolate," "discern" or "ostracize." And if they must use adjectives, why don't they choose "superlative," "prosaic," "nebulous,'' or even "unflappable"? Those are grownup words, even though superlatives are usually opinions and should be "eschewed" - another cool verb - by journos.
I addressed this topic on Facebook, and I advised friends to stay away from nouns like "paradigm" and "synergy," since only executives get to employ those. Susan Chapman Plumb had this to say: "Even executives should abstain from these usages. No real meaning in them!" I guess she should know, since she's CEO of a bank. She also criticized the use of the word "nice" to describe someone, saying it was an adjective with no substance. I was surprised by the responses, because so many friends began to list words they despised. I said, "I tell reporters they shouldn't use words that 75% of the readers will have to look up in the dictionary, but we don't always have to dumb it down. Most of the lesser-read people I know can spell ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, and I still have to look them up every time." Susan Ellerbach, recently retired top editor at the Tulsa World, confessed to having "laughed out loud" over that last sentence.
Sarah Hart, a former TDP staffer now at ESPN, hates verbs like "headquartered" and "efforting," which ESPN apparently invented. Nancy Garber, another former TDP staffer, doesn't like "unpack" when it refers to concepts rather than suitcases. Terri Fields objects to "rigor" and as for phrases, "data driven" and "brings to the table." Lisa Mixon is unhappy with "awesome" and "literally," which prompted Christy Tayrien to demean the phrase "a lot." As for Kathy Tibbits, who writes a column for TDP, her pet peeve is "pet peeve." Dennis Huff would rather not hear anything is "unprecedented," and Gloria Brewster is tired of reading obits that claim someone was "the love of his/her life." Stacy Pratt, another TDP veteran, says when someone starts a sentence with "going forward," she wants to do the opposite of whatever follows, and she dislikes "gifted" as a verb. Samantha Benn-Duke wants something done about "super" as an adverb. "Super-cool," "super-rich," "super-stupid" are indeed annoying.
Incidentally, don't say that I "authored" this column. That's another noun turned verb, and though AP is now OK with "they" as a singular pronoun, so far, we still have to "write" rather than "author."
