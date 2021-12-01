COLUMN: Vote compact would be good for state, democracy

What would you do if you learned you are no longer living in a democracy, and your vote didn’t count?
Remember the adage, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Regardless of who is the bug and who is the windshield at any given time, the tables could turn, and we could have the polar opposite outcome in the next election. Actually, it would not be the polar opposite – as in two parties switched – but rather a whole third scenario that exists due to the structure of the Electoral College process, whereby just a handful of state legislators nationwide could sweep away the voters’ choice and put in their own choice.
For us in Oklahoma, the potential for voter nullification is inherent in resolving contested elections. We should never again face the situation where the winner of the actual vote does not win the office. This problem is due to a strange artifact in the Constitution, the Electoral College. Each state sends a slate of EC electors who actually cast the votes to formally elect the president. State legislatures, such as in Oklahoma, have been giving themselves the power to supplant the voters’ presidential pick, with electors the Legislature chooses. That workaround is in place in Oklahoma.
A lot of people never want to hear about contested elections again, since the 2020 was so fraught with contention, recounts, litigation, and prosecutions that continue to this day. Oklahoma should take the step of enacting the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact legislation, which would take the state’s seven measly votes out of the hands of the state Legislature.
It matters because Oklahoma lawmakers get elected when they have the biggest ad budgets, thanks to special-interest donors. Give Oklahoma lawmakers the ability to usurp the popular vote, and they will do it without qualms. Rumor has it that we narrowly missed such a maneuver.
There are two potential solutions. One is pending federal legislation reinstating parts of the Voting Rights Act to provide federal oversight and the other is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, or NPVIC, which has been passed by 15 states and DC with 195 electoral votes, and just needs 75 more electoral votes to go into effect. When enough states pass the NPVIC to equal the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the presidency, each state will pledge its EC delegates to the popular vote winner, regardless of who won in their own state. This would ensure the winner of the national popular vote will win the election. It would also ensure that all votes matter, even Democratic votes in a bright-red state like Oklahoma.
I contend that we don’t even need an Electoral College any more. I am not squeamish about change, but only when it is the will of the people. That’s populism. I’m a populist. I think the people’s choices should reign over letting a few well-situated clever anglers take over the decision-making so they can have market advantages and such. After all, isn’t the purpose of government, first and foremost, to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens?
As we consider who to elect next in state government, and even for the lawmakers who purport to represent us now, we should ask whether they will work toward a true reflection of the popular vote. Passing the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is first on my wish list from Santa. I don’t think Santa can deliver that, but our elected lawmakers can.
There have been five times in history that America was governed by a president who did not win the majority of votes. That’s extremely troubling. When every state does its part to let voters choose, we won’t have any more 2.8 million vote loopholes giving us a minority president.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.