COLUMN: Vote for candidates who represent you, not party

Today is Election Day for midterms, which should show how the nation and state feels regarding current policies and practices.
Even though not as many people vote during midterm elections as in a presidential year, midterms are every bit as important. It can be guaranteed that the results of today will affect the next two years regarding the direction the country. It will also determine the balance of power between the House and Senate, and in many ways the White House.
Many people vote straight party, and have the mindset that anyone in their party is good and anyone in the opposing party is bad. This thinking takes away one's freedom to choose, which is contrary to what having an election is about.
I was never one to let a person, party, or organization tell me what to think. Instead, I align myself with those whose thoughts most clearly mirror my own. When it comes to elections, we should set the standard of researching the issues ourselves, then cast our ballots for the candidate who most closely matches our ideas. Never should we vote for someone who may not be the best person for the job because of the letter after their name.
Each candidate has unique strengths, and many are either loved or loathed, especially in the race for governor, state superintendent, and U.S. Senate.
There is a local race which all should agree who is best for Cherokee County: House District 4, held by incumbent Bob Ed Culver.
In full disclosure, Culver and his family have been friends of my family for multiple generations. However, it's not the long-time connections, the fact we share the same alma mater tied together by campus organizations, or the brother-like relationship we have. It's because Bob Ed is the right person to represent Cherokee County.
Here in Tahlequah, there are mostly people from both sides of the political spectrum who want the same things, those being a focus on schools, small business, agriculture, ranching, and strong yet respectable law enforcement. Tribal relationships are also an important issue, as well as communication with local media. Culver fits the bill for every one of those.
Like it or not, Oklahoma is strongly held by the Republicans. Culver, being a Republican, is not ignored by state leadership like our representatives have been in the past. As a freshman legislator, he was on the Speaker of the House's leadership team - an honor not usually given to a freshman member. He is vice chair of the House Civil Judiciary Committee and serves on the Transportation Committee, County and Municipal Government Committee, and the Transportation Appropriation and Budget Committee. He is endorsed by the NRA and OK2A, and was recently honored with the OK2A Minuteman Award.
Having showed strong support of our schools and doing what was best for Cherokee County, regardless of political pressure, he is endorsed by the Oklahoma Education Association, the Oklahoma Rural Schools Association, and the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association. Those honors are hard to come by, especially for a Republican.
Culver is one of few politicians who will speak with the media, and reporters I know in the area have shown an appreciation for his willingness to return calls and answer questions, showing respect to deadlines and their jobs. For me, the logical choice in this race is Bob Ed Culver - for our schools, our businesses, our families, and our community.
Whoever you choose in all the races, research your options. Then exercise your freedom and vote.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
