In the aftermath of the November election, the call to reform the electoral system is raging loudly across the nation. Many view the Electoral College as archaic, and will cite how the constitutional electoral procedure somehow neutralizes the popular vote, which is completely inaccurate.
I remember someone telling me it was the Electoral College that elected Donald Trump as president. I had to remind this person the Electoral College has elected all 45 presidents. Why is it that so many Americans cannot grasp the concept of winner take all, and that the candidates must win enough popular votes in order to be awarded the state's electoral votes?
As a supporter of the Electoral College, I know one of the most conducive aspects of the system in a democracy is that the presidential candidates need electoral votes from multiple regions to construct a campaign with a national focus. This is a feature of the Electoral College that guards against the marginalization of rural areas. If you didn't like the results of the election, and want to cast blame on the system itself, why not blame your candidate's loss on the failure of the candidate to appeal to a sizable portion of the state's voting populace? Thus, there is no need to throw the baby out with the bath water.
Against a backdrop of many Americans spoiling for the abolishment of the Electoral College, maybe the answer is not a simple plurality vote or an interstate compact wherein the states' electoral votes would be awarded to the winner of the national popular vote. In the final analysis, it is not the system that should be reformed, but rather that many Americans should reform their own voting patterns, for many continue to vote against their own interests, maybe without even realizing it. It could be that some Americans are shifting priorities in terms of their own interests, and then choosing a candidate who appeals to those priorities.
Why, for example, did so many Democrats in the 1980s cast a ballot for Ronald Reagan? Those Reagan Democrats were moderates who exhibited conservative views on issues such as national security and immigration. And those Reagan Democrats also felt that former administrations had championed the interests of the marginalized over their own interests.
As a liberal Democrat, I am a believer in the machinery of government that can improve the quality of life, but that does not mean I believe every federal program is a model of efficiency, either. However, it is possible that effective government, or the idea that we can do better, is a much healthier outlook than despising the very government designed by the framers to carry out all of the principles contained in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.
For many, it is as if being a patriotic American is equivalent to denouncing big government, selecting candidates who suggest effective governing cannot improve the nation, and then sit idly by while corporate America reaps the rewards of the conservative approach to governing.
During Reagan's 1981 inaugural speech, he talked of a bloated federal government that should diet, and with that Reagan charm and appeal, he really seemed to be masking his contempt for government. And this explained the appeal of Reagan to those Rust Belt Democrats, but isn't it disconcerting that Reagan's government-bashing was the ploy that diverted many blue-collar voters away from the very thing that could have defended them from the 1 percent?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
