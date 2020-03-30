There is a presidential election in seven months. The descriptor notwithstanding, there will be several elections for other offices on the same ballot.
A wide variety of combinations of races, from the local to the federal level, will culminate in the voting that takes place Nov. 3. State questions, bond issues, recall votes, and other types of ballot initiatives not involving individuals seeking an office will also be settled that day. Undoubtedly, and unfortunately, they will be given much less emphasis by the public than the contest shaping up to be between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
I’ve dedicated a disproportionate amount of space in these columns to the various challenges facing our system(s) of voting. I’ve either mentioned, or plan to cover, topics like gerrymandering, ballot access laws, poll closures, and voter identification laws, among others. Now there is a new variable involved in the threat posed by the coronavirus. How will the states, the federal government, and the thousands of smaller jurisdictions around the country adjust to this unusual situation? Will our experience of enduring a pandemic during an election year result in durable changes to the way we practice democracy in the U.S.?
It isn’t as ominous as it sounds. The changes would be to practical methods, not the underlying principles such as the secret ballot and "one-person, one-vote. To be sure, measures must be taken to avoid having any methodological changes result in an erosion of those principles. But that is a discussion for another time. Right now, we’ve seen primaries be delayed and voter turnout affected in others that weren’t. The reasons are tied to the concept of having a single “election day” and a resistance to expanding on that concept.
Though I’m somewhat cynical on this topic (uncharacteristically, I’d like to think), even I don’t see much in the way of conspiracy to engage in voter suppression or attempts to disenfranchise people in the steps being taken to protect public health. But states that have incorporated elements of mail-based voting have a head start on avoiding the complications that have been introduced by those measures. Other states could, and should, adopt measures to expand ballot access as quickly as possible and allow voters to participate in the election process without having to potentially put their health at risk.
Because Colorado, Washington, and Oregon have implemented universal vote-by-mail elections, it is sometimes easy for opponents to portray the practice as eliminating in-person voting. But it doesn’t have to. If one of the strengths of postal voting is that it tends to greatly increase participation, it would be counterproductive to remove the option of physically and directly putting your ballot into the box. That’s because some people place value on traveling to a physical location to personally vote. Others may need the help of poll workers to prevent balloting errors. Not having an alternative to vote besides through the postal system also creates its own problems, if something like the anthrax scare in 2001 were to happen again. It would be the same problem, just a different microbe.
How do you hold a fair election in the middle of a crisis? The same way you hold one when there isn’t a crisis, by diversifying your voting options. There are ways to do so without undermining the integrity of our elections or the process of voting. Oklahoma has some elements in place for voting by mail. We should have more. And the remaining states that don’t have any should recognize that there is no time like the present to get started implementing them.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
