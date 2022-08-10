COLUMN: Voting is a responsibility

Less than one third - 31.6% - of registered Republicans voted in the June 28 primary election. There were races in all but two of the nine statewide offices on the ballot, two U.S. Senate races, congressional races, and dozens of legislative and local races. But just 360,000 of the Sooner state's 1,138,947 registered Republicans made the effort to cast a ballot. Because the state is very Republican, victors in the GOP primary are almost assured victory in the general election.
There are 2,252,101 voters in Oklahoma. That means 16% of people registered made the decision for 100% of 4 million residents. If social media is any indication of political interest, turnout should have been around 95%, but it wasn't. Why? Is interest in government and politics waning? Are people just turned off by the lack of ethics in politics? Both could be true. Three observations:
First, the average Republican in Oklahoma is fed up with the constant rhetoric. All they see on social media are keyboard warriors debating, insulting and berating fellow Republicans - but they also quote scripture. The average butcher, baker, and candlestick maker is too busy trying to make a living to engage in political discourse that accomplishes nothing. The average Joe isn't interested in style. They want substance. The loud and proud don't impress them. They want specifics on what gets Oklahoma and America out of this mess. Because they never get answers, they have bought into the premise the cause is lost, so why vote?
Second, being fed up with inaction doesn't release a citizen from responsibility. Voting is not just a sacred right; it is a responsibility. Showing up makes a difference. It may seem like every candidate and elected official is the same and only interested in self-promotion. But when only one-third of eligible voters show up for a major primary, two-thirds shirked their responsibility. Seven-hundred and seventy-six thousand Oklahomans registered in the Grand Old Party didn't do their duty June 28. Those Republicans have an opportunity to redeem themselves for that neglect on Aug. 23. There are five statewide races Aug. 23. Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon is pitted against Congressman Markwayne Mullin for the unexpired U.S. Senate term. Rep. Todd Russ and former Sen. Clark Jolley are in a runoff for state treasurer. Ryan Walters and April Grace are opponents in the state superintendent race. Former Rep. Todd Thomeson and Sen. Kim David are vying for the Corporation Commission and current Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborne and Rep. Shawn Roberts are in a runoff for the office held by Osborne. In the next two weeks, some GOP voter mailboxes will be full - the ones who show up. The campaigns won't waste their money sending a mail piece to an infrequent voter, but if that voter started paying attention, things could get interesting.
Third, there is no excuse for not voting. Oklahoma has in-person absentee early voting the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before the Tuesday election. The polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. A voter can apply for an absentee ballot. There is no excuse for not voting in the Sooner state. Unless providentially hindered, citizens should never neglect their responsibility to cast their votes.
President Thomas Jefferson said, "We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participates." Participate Aug. 23. It is your sacred duty. It does make a difference.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
