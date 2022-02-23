COLUMN: Voting online tool Okie democracy needs

Globally, democracies stand poised to defend themselves against being co-opted into anonymous systems where citizens have no voice, no choice and no power.
Witness Ukraine. Watching Ukrainians sweat over Russia looming at the borders, we’re reminded democracy is a precious fragile thing and a comfort. Democracy lets people shape the government in the image of our lives. Ideally, it enables us to create governments that treat us fairly, because our bargaining power has not been lost.
Witness the stack of bills pending before heavily Republican lawmakers that will wend through the pipeline this spring in Oklahoma City. Not all will reach a vote. Some will morph along the way. The baked goods coming out as laws may be vastly different from what lawmakers put into the oven for the bill-writing process. What we can see now are just the unproofed loaves that will rise, or not, to become the laws every Oklahoman will be subject to.
Oklahoma’s laws were originally borrowed from our neighbors to the North and East at statehood, and those states have evolved differently since their statehoods. Imagine how different today’s laws would be if the people had crafted them. Over our 113 years of state history, initiative petitions have historically mostly failed at the ballot box. Less than 20 percent of “good ideas” for initiatives finally get a “yes” vote and become law. Some would argue initiatives are the laws welling up from the grassroots.
What if Oklahoma maintained a secure website (it already does) and had the ability to certify valid voters (it already does) on an official state voter roll? And what if voters could sign initiative and referenda petitions online? Someday, I hope we can vote online. It would be quick and simple. Someday, I hope initiative petitions can be signed online. It would be a breeze to get 8 percent of historical voters’ signatures to put online initiatives on the ballot for a “peoples’ vote.”
“Wait a minute.” you say. “Oklahoma’s pandemic unemployment website failed, leaving many applicants lost in a confusion of process. The state’s website is not that great.” Or maybe you have used the state’s concessionaire for expensive inmate phone calls and commissary in the prison system, or tried in vain to refill your pikepass online, or have been frustrated that the state’s proprietary court file maintenance system is clunky and under-developed. In most instances, those web applications were created by contractors with no actual national or global user experiences. Federal web systems are sometimes like that, too. Yet, your life’s savings can be managed online. Your Social Security, tax returns, home mortgage, banking, medical records, court appearances and school are online.
Online safety and security will herald the last “parking lot lawmaker” statewide initiative petition so ballot signatories can take place online. We have remote online notarization and online document signatures, used daily in modern real estate closings and loan transactions. We have access to a world of research at our fingertips for voting on referenda. We already have online voter registration.
The only tool in the online voting toolbox that Oklahoma doesn’t have, is lawmakers who give power back to the people and approve of voting from home. How do we fix that, with redistricting that surgically slices through the middle of both parties’ strongholds and tilts the scales in favor of the party that controls the Oklahoma Legislature? Everyone – Republican and Democrat – would benefit if safe, secure online voting were an option. A level playing field may also explain why Republican lawmakers do not want it.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
