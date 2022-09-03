COLUMN: Walk on the wild side in Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom is the newest park at Walt Disney World. While it's the biggest in terms of acreage, largely owing to the animal sanctuary there, it has fewer attractions, per se. But it's always worth at least half a day, and more if you go on a safari. At the end of the day, you might head over to Animal Kingdom Lodge, where you can enjoy a cocktail at a rustic, African-themed, multi-level bar.
The expanse of park where they keep the tigers, lions, elephants and other critters is not like a zoo; neither the animals nor the humans passing through can detect any type of fence or enclosure to keep them from going astray. In fact, birds fly freely around the park, alone or in groups. Presumably the food keeps them from heading off the Florida peninsula. Part of the park is like an African savannah; in other areas, guests get the feel of a lush tropical rainforest. Here are a few don't miss attractions for your adventuring pleasure.
1. Pandora section. Themed after the movie of the same name, this small area in a corner of the park boasts arguably the best attraction: Avatar Flight of Passage. After being digitally paired with a banshee, guests mount what looks like motorcycles, but they're anything but. You have the sensation of sitting astride a flying creature, with a member of the Na'vi as your guide. The senses of a woman I know who hates flying actually had an accident after the ride finished; it's that convincing. With your thighs, you actually feel the animal breathing as you swoop forward into the forests and depths of the planet, taking in the breathtaking scenery that exposes a riot of color. The 3D flight simulator could fool anyone, with its enormous curved screen. But don't leave Pandora without taking in the Na'vi River Journey, a relaxing and visually beautiful boat ride.
2. Expedition Everest. This unique roller coaster plunges up into the famed mountain, where a Yeti has torn up the track. The train then goes backward in the dark, forward again - and winds up just escaping the clutches of a monstrous, furry, white animatron. It's worth it to forgo the Fast Pass (or now, Genie) to walk through replicas of a tea garden, a temple, and a museum with mountaineer memorabilia, including photos of the elusive Yeti. Here's a fun fact about that Yeti. The ride opened in 2006, and a few months later, the framing holding up the animatron split. Apparently the designers didn't anticipate that, and without tearing down the whole superstructure, they couldn't fix it. So now, strobe lights mimic the effect of the Yeti lunging at riders. As it happens, my husband, son and I were among the few who were privileged to ride this coaster when the animatron still worked as planned.
3. DINOSAUR. This dark ride features a "turbulent journey" in a rover that holds 12 guests. The back story explains that this company has the technology to take riders back in time, and that happens - only a rogue scientist tampers with the programming to take the crew back to a time too close to extinction, to bring back an iguanadon. As meteors rock the world around you, you make it back just in time, and with the iguanadon. This isn't scary but it's a little rough.
4. Feathered Friends in Flight. We're not much for shows at theme parks, but there are two at Animal Kingdom we always see. This one is live, and trainers show off all sorts of exotic birds, which have been trained to do various things - for treats, of course. There's usually one that will be sent to pick the pocket of a guest and take a dollar bill back to the stage. These beautiful creatures are wondrous to behold.
5. It's Tough to be a Bug! This is the other show, only it's on a screen, while other animatrons are inserted throughout the auditorium. If you've seen the movie, you know the drill, and this one requires you to wear 3D glasses. The auditorium is under the "Tree of Life," the central element of Animal Kingdom, which was built over an old oil derrick. In the walk-through to the show, see how many animals carved into the "stone" that you can pick out.
6. Kali River Rapids. This is another of those "raging river rides" that takes 10 or 12 guests through the wilderness on a circular inner-tube vessel, where clear-cutters and other criminals appear to be at work. Riders often think they won't get wet, and they might not, at first. But the 30-foot plunge at the end will douse anyone lucky enough to make it that far being dry.
7. Kilimanjaro Safaris. If you only do it once, you should. Your driver takes a host of guests through the savannah, where they encounter all manner of animals. The disguised fences allow a sensation of really "being there," and it's better for the animals. It lasts about 22 minutes, and the kids will love getting to see lions, giraffes (which sometimes get very close to the vehicles), zebras, hippos, crocodiles, rhinos, and many other beasts in the African section of the park.
8. Maharajah Jungle Trek. This one is in the Asian section, and it's a walk-through, taking you along winding trails in the jungle, where they'll get up close and personal with gorillas, Komodo dragons, water buffaloes, tigers, and flying foxes, among others. Placards are available to carry around and help guests identify the hundreds of birds and beasts.
Several other features are worth your time, especially the nooks and crannies along the paths where other animals live. Some interesting shopping venues are also on site.
That about wraps it up for Walt Disney World - at least, for now. Next week, I'll embark on my semi-annual list of cool stuff to do in September and October, as my favorite holiday approaches.
