COLUMN: Walking out your door shouldn't be hazardous

America has failed to protect its citizens. That is a pretty serious statement, and I don’t make it lightly.
However, with more information coming out about the Uvalde shooting – which left 19 young children dead, along with two teachers – it again comes into stark relief that our systems have failed us. The news reports that police did not even try the door for critical minutes to see if it was locked. It was not.
We've been reading that officers had a chance to stop the shooter, but didn’t, and were waiting for permission to do so. These children were killed, while they were in school – a place where they should have been safe. School is something we require all children to attend, in some form. We won’t even promise them they’ll be safe there.
This isn’t the first time children – little children – were killed in school. It won’t be the last time, either – maybe not even the last time this year. The country is unwilling to put laws into place that will protect children, and even puts them in positions, we have learned, that officers are afraid to tread into. It’s not just children our police and government systems failed, but all people where they should have the expectation of safety.
Nine out of 50 states don’t have a waiting period for gun purchases in a country that is supposed to perform background checks for that purpose. How does that even work? As someone who has had to have a background check run, and has run background checks on others, I know those do not come back instantly. Does this mean we have people who maybe walk out of a place with a gun who shouldn’t, because their state does not have a waiting period?
I personally know people who made a mistake on their form, and were not notified until days later that their background check had errors. They already had the gun, and had it for a few days. Had any of them been a different kind of person, they might have already hurt others, or been in the wind. How is this in any way helpful? We’ve become a country more concerned with the feelings of grown men than the safety and care of our nation's children and adults.
The murders in Uvalde didn’t happen in a vacuum. Like mass shooters before him – and the shooters that have even recently come after – the killer is talked about in humane terms: his mental health, previous criminal record, something to try to make sense of the senseless. The fact of the matter is, lots of people are OK, until they’re not.
He had legally purchased guns and ammunition. He was a high school dropout. What kind of education did he get in his time there? Did all the other ways our systems and officials fail us compound into what shaped this person? I don’t know. I don’t know that I care, because, again, he should have never been able to get near those children.
However, he isn’t the first, and as evidenced this weekend, he’s not the last. He is part of a long line of people who have gone after victims where they are most vulnerable, where we would all expect to be safe. We all take our shoes off at the airport because some jack*ss tried to set off a bomb in his shoe. How many people have to be shot to death, and how many people have to carry on without loved ones, before we see serious gun reform in this country?
We put the onus on the children to protect themselves, and on the Fourth of July in a wealthy suburb of Chicago, we saw that. Children were leading their parents away because we have trained them to know what to do in a mass shooting, since it is so common. We make them do active shooter drills in school. We teach them how to barricade themselves in a classroom, how to hide, but at no point do we make it hard for the shooters to find their weapons and access our children.
We ask teachers that we disrespect and underpay to lay their lives on the line, rather than banning assault rifles and making guns a lot more difficult to get. The people we expect, train, and pay to take action, to rush into danger where regular citizens might not, have shown they too are ineffective, scared, and unable to protect with consistency.
This is not a revelation for communities of color, but it’s still infuriating. We need to demand more of our city, state, and federal government. We need to be our neighbors' keepers, and this social agreement we have that we are all Americans needs to really mean something. It starts with the promise that walking outside your door doesn’t mean you’re taking your life into your hands.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
