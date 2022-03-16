COLUMN: War, and the blah-blah-blah

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg stunned the U.N. three years ago by charging world leaders with idle talk while climate change is affecting the futures of young people. Today, U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 13 aims to “take urgent action to combat climate change and its impact” by (among other things) policymaking to achieve greenhouse gas emissions reductions by 2030.
Enter Vladamir Putin, whose Ukraine invasion is to repatriate the minerals and fossil-fuel rich land into the pre-balkanized fold of the Russia empire. It is almost a Christian Orthodox crusade. Nigh-on three million displaced refugees have streamed into Europe, even as defenders of the democratic nation’s autonomy try to save the buffer between Russia and Europe. Russian citizens are catching the drift of facts in Ukraine, and growing dissent within Russia is joining the outcry from the rest of Europe and the world against the invasion.
Russian heavy artillery is destroying Ukrainian infrastructure. But it isn’t business as usual in Russia. Russian society is divided, says Russian journalist Ekaterina Kotrikadze. Russians are unhappy about the lifestyle impingements due to banking bans, trade embargoes and corporate withdrawals. Shortages are evident on the retail shelves. A third of Russia’s fossil fuel business is impacted. Russians are sneaking around to watch international YouTube videos because the state-owned media disseminate Putin’s lie: “Nothing to see in Ukraine. Move along now.” Russians are afraid to speak out.
What does it mean for the U.S. to lose a mere fraction of its fossil fuel supply by banning Russian petroleum here? Prices at the pump have shot up due to price-gouging by suppliers. BP and Shell have quit buying/trading with Russia. The price spike is not, as some suggest, Biden’s fault. Tradingeconomics.com predicts a price increase of about 20% globally by end of year for crude oil. Is that a disproportionate market response? Will fighting spill out because Russian troops are massing at the Polish border?
But in every crisis is an opportunity: Democracy through revolt could break out in Russia or its vassal states, if the anti-democratic head-knockers are spread too thinly and Putin overextends his military and police state resources. Military force looks different in the real world than it does on paper. No one knows how the Ukraine invasion will be resolved. Intelligence sources predict another troop surge. It could be a short war or a long siege. It could spread to other countries or be resolved by diplomacy. Putin could be prosecuted for war crimes or be assassinated. Zelensky could flee or be assassinated.
Ukraine events remind us we now live in an interconnected and mutually interdependent global economy. As Americans struggle to pay $4 for gasoline, hybrid vehicles and EV cars and trucks look desirable. I sold my Prius for a Jeep a few years back, and now I’m wishing for the fantastic mileage and versatility back. These days, more options exist. We need a community dialog on how to balance sustainability and economic and poverty considerations.
How much the Russian invasion of Ukraine will prompt American drivers toward sustainability depends on how long the gambit lasts, and what it takes to change our notions about the future. I’m inclined to set myself free from as much economic dependence on fossil fuels as I can: Spend 25 tanks of gas on an eco bike, quit work that involves driving, combine my errands for just weekly trips to town, make my homestead more self-sufficient.
It reminds me of the stories our elders told about World War II, when all people put their efforts into a common outcome.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.