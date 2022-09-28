COLUMN: War, capitalism work to dissolve dictatorship power

I am not wise in the ways of the military world.
I’ve never been inspired about the prospect of war, except maybe just a little bit of retribution back in the days of Leonard Peltier when tribes were noticing they’d lost a lot of land to swindlers. At some point, when more than half the Cherokee allotments had been swindled away from the families who owned them, I can understand the impulse to wage war against the swindlers. But mostly, I “ain’t gonna study war no more,” like the old traditional song says.
That said, months ago, I heard a Russian soldier on a TV interview say he was defecting to Ukraine for $40,000 when he got out of the hospital. He had been sent to Ukraine under the false claim that he and his fellow soldiers were on maneuver exercises, not the invasion of a sovereign neighboring country. This could be called human trafficking in soldiers.
Russia is not exactly a shining city on the hill. It uses state power to rig elections and candidates. In the U.S., we don’t – until recently – allow those in power to select their voters or their opposing candidates. One person, one vote is about the only thing standing between the U.S. constitutional republic model and the strong-man-rule of a dictator.
Russians are protesting in the streets against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I suppose this will plow up new rocks in the pasture. More individual freedom advocates in Russia will no doubt be poisoned, beaten, drugged, sentenced, and imprisoned for trying to crack Putin’s dictatorship from the inside. Eventually they may succeed. Putin should be careful what he wishes for because as the one-man ruler of a country, he is the one man to blame when things go sideways.
Deep down in his heart of hearts, I suspect, V. Putin has buyer’s remorse. He chose to annex a neighboring nation and finds the captive bride is both hostile and formidable. Like most Americans, I’m holding my breath and hoping the Ukrainians succeed in defending their country against the massive Russian bear. We are inspired by the Ukrainians’ fire of self-determinism in the face of massive violent military onslaught. Who wouldn’t choose to defend their right to self-govern over the option of being a Russian vassal state?
Zelenskyy takes a modern approach. He’s encouraging Russian soldiers to defect and asking them to sabotage Russia’s aggressions on Ukrainian soil. If I were a Russian dictator, I’d eventually salvage a subset of those defectors as spies. It is a vulnerability to exploit.
We don’t know if that’s happening, but we know Ukraine’s efforts to neutralize the Russian invasion have heretofore been straightforward. I guess leaders fight with what is at hand, and the test of genius is born of what works.
Putin calls up 300,000 reservists. Zelenskyy offers them amnesty, “We will treat you civilly. Russia will never know the circumstances of your capture. You won’t have to go back to Russia unless you want to.”
And just like that, Zelenskyy is offering a proposition to the very soldiers who are fighting for Putin, who will neutralize the bloodshed. Ukraine’s bidding war for Russian soldiers is a luxury only made possible by the fact Ukraine is intact-enough to instill confidence in Russian troops. It’s a beautiful piece in the patchwork strategy of Ukraine; sharing a taste of western-style human respect with those men failed by Russia’s government and economy. War and capitalism, working in an odd synergy to dissolve the inordinate power of a self-styled unreconstructed Stalinesque dictator.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
