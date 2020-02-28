There's a willow tree on Keetoowah Street sporting some new spring green. Jonquils are budding in the yard. I passed a forsythia yesterday with a few yellow blossoms popping. The birds are happy, and the air has that damp, spring scent. It's time.
It's time to get out in the yard and spend an afternoon or two clearing the winter debris and prepping the flower beds and garden spots. At least that is what happens these early warm days at my house. If you're like me, you're going to wind up with bags of leaves, piles of sticks and branches, and possibly some extra trash if the cleaning bug really takes hold.
At the city, residential yard waste is the responsibility of two different departments. That can get a bit confusing, so hopefully this reminder will help.
Those piles of sticks and branches can be picked up by the Street Department. Their phone number is 918-456-4661. You can also request a pick up by completing a form on www.cityoftahlequah.com. Click on Residents, then Brush Pickup under the heading Online Forms
Remember that the Street Department only picks up wood. There can't be any trash, nails or other items in the stack. Your wood material can't be more than 12 inches in diameter or more than 4-feet long. Try to make your stack compact and place it near the street. Make sure there's no fire hydrant, meter, utility pole or other obstacle nearby. The Street Department uses a motorized device to load the brush, so it needs room to work effectively.
Those bags of leaves, weeds and other materials will go to Solid Waste. If you have more than just a few bags, you may want to consider requesting a special pick up. Call the Solid Waste department at 918-456-8332 to let tell them what you have. Special pickups are usually scheduled for Friday. They will let you know when to put your bags by the curb.
If by chance you really get the spring-cleaning bug, remember that the recycling center is located at the Solid Waste facility, 1851 N. Douglas, off the northwest section of the bypass. Use the south gate entrance. The recycling center is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Items accepted for recycling include aluminum and tin cans, cardboard, No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, newspaper, magazines and office paper, and metal.
Enjoy the warm sunny days to come. It's going to be time to plant soon. Before you know it we'll be downtown at the Red Fern Festival.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
