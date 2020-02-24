Prognostication means to foretell, and foretelling the results of the 2020 presidential election is a tall order, but let's check a few facts.
Let's start with the fact that since the beginning of civilization, nations have been governed by the Golden Rule, and the Golden Rule is that he who has the gold makes the rules. We have a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, but money gives our 1 percent power, and money and power give the 1 percent far more access to government leaders and far more influence over both the government and public opinion.
As long as the 1 percent arrange things so the great majority of citizens can experience a reasonably good life with at least modest success and hope for the future, things seem to run smoothly. When the 1 percent forgets its leadership responsibility to the rest of society and becomes overly devoted to the love of money, things start falling apart. The people either rebel and reestablish government of, by, and for the people, or democracy becomes an authoritarian dictatorship. In America, we are at that point today. If you think that is impossible, remember that everybody loves a dictator who will make those other guys think or do what you want them to.
I predict that Elizabeth Warren will be the next president of the United States. Right now, authoritarians define her as a socialist. In fact, Elizabeth Warren is not a socialist. Elizabeth Warren is a world-class leader who has done more to benefit the American people than the rest of the candidates combined. Let's look at a couple of her major accomplishments.
Warren was responsible for the establishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Against enormous opposition, Warren successfully ushered that important piece of legislation through Congress and saw it become law, in spite of every effort by Wall Street and its army of lobbyists to kill it. Already the agency has returned over $12 billion to people cheated by corrupt financial institutions, and that is just the beginning. The world took little notice, but unless you are in favor of corporate crimes against Main Street, you should be eternally grateful to Elizabeth Warren.
Another piece of government business for which Warren can take credit was her chairmanship of the TARP Oversight Panel, which prevented an unbelievable amount of corruption and waste, if not theft, of your tax money as America attempted to recover from the 2007 crash. This is not socialist behavior.
If she had done nothing more for the American people than this, it would be enough to qualify Warren for national leadership at a time when integrity, ability, and trust are so sadly lacking in all three branches of government. Instead of preaching polarization, Warren is the only candidate who has offered to sit down with the 1 percent elite for a calm, win-win discussion of the problems the country is facing in an attempt to come up with workable solutions.
Of course, she has offered some sort of half-baked plan for everything, including taxing people who have admitted they should be taxed, but sometimes you have to hit people over the head with a club to get their attention.
If we are ever going to make any headway against certain disaster, though, we will eventually have to do it together, and Elizabeth Warren is the one to lead the way.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.