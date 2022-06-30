COLUMN: Watching patriotism in action a privilege

My view of the world most days is from the Armory Municipal Center. My window faces west, giving me a front row seat to the happenings on Water Street, Cherokee Square, and the skate park.
I see the fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles as they race, sirens blaring toward Downing and the east side of town. I see tourists cruise slowly by, heads turning. I see short-lived Tahlequah traffic jams develop as club members arrive for their monthly meetings.
Mostly what I note just temporarily catches my eye as I go about my business. Sometimes though, there's something scheduled I know I want to see. Those of you who have ever experienced the triumphant, soaring moments as the Remember the Removal riders return know it's a vision to capture every time you get the opportunity. Fleeting moments full of pride, accomplishment, and athleticism.
I've come to appreciate the joy and pride of some all-day events, as I see glimpses of those celebrating life events, such as weddings and baby showers. I get to see community theater folks setting up for the latest production and water conservation folks, like the GRDA, prepare to teach our children about water quality and how important our resources are to life in northeastern Oklahoma.
This week I got to again enjoy Election Day, as the armory serves as the polling site for more than one ward. Watching through the window is good, but not nearly as special as getting to serve as an election worker. Talk about building pride. Those people who take time out of their day to "do their civic duty" are real-world - who we are.
Don't you feel sorry for the young momma who has three children - two walking and one in a stroller- in tow? If you're working the election, you get to watch as momma explains to the youngsters why it's important to vote and as they "help" her complete her ballot. You get to see the faces light up as momma gets her "I Voted" sticker and the youngsters each get a "Future Voter" sticker to wear.
When you're watching out the window, you just get to see those babies skipping toward their car, happy with the results of the morning, stickers on their shoulders. With confidence you know our system of voting will be a core value of future generations.
At the other end of the spectrum are those who seem to be holding onto life. Individuals you know well enough to comprehend their struggles as physical ability dwindles, are assisted into the building by caregivers who love them. If you're working the election, you get to speak with an old friend. You marvel at how sharp the mind remains and how caring about community and nation doesn't die with time.
If you're watching out a window, you see the faces of determination and effort. You see the confidence of someone who has an opinion and who will make that opinion count to the very end.
Watching patriotism in action - what a privilege!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
