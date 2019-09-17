Last week was the 18th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. I always try to take time to reflect on the day and what I was doing.
For me, it started as a typical day in my commute in Dallas rush hour. I was listening to the local news and traffic. The station had someone live in New York describing the scene when they said another plane was coming in low, then the words, "It’s going to hit the other tower.” The blast was heard live and the phone went dead. At that moment, I knew it was not going to be a normal day.
The following days were humbling. It was strange living in a major U.S. city and not hearing the constant hum of airplanes flying in and out of the two large airports. The kindness levels between everyone increased. People were more willing to help their neighbors. Overall, we pulled together and many in the world showed willingness to help us, instead of expecting us to help them.
Today, there is a lack of looking for our similarities. Instead, we focus on differences. Some of this is due to opinions in the media. From Rachel to Rush, the other side is demonized. I consider myself to be a moderate conservative. Even so, I have many friends and family who are liberal. In our discussions, I have usually found we are more alike than different. We basically want the same end; we just want to take different paths to get there.
A liberal friend of mine recently emailed me about one of my articles. He credited me with one part, but took exception to a comment I made about an elected official. We had a great discussion about it. I was able to better understand the view of a liberal about a couple of things, and I was able to explain mine. It was good civil discourse, and we are still friends. I respect his viewpoints, and he has every right to have and share them.
The same goes with religious beliefs. Two years ago, I spoke at the funeral services of my mother. After the funeral, a Muslim friend from a Middle Eastern country spoke with me about some of the things I said. He was at the service and said it was interesting because some of the things I shared were part of his beliefs as well. I spoke as a Christian and said the doctrine as taught by my denomination. So there we were, a Muslim and a Christian, two friends agreeing on specific points of religious doctrine. Yes, it is possible.
It is disheartening to see politicians and media commentators so vile toward one another. This trend started many years ago, and is not the fault of one person. It has caused a dangerous divide in our country, and it will only lead to more violence and hate. It’s sometimes fun to take a jab at someone or some policy you don’t agree with, but it can be done without demonizing the other side.
I mentioned last week no conservative wants to breathe dirty air or drink dirty water. They also don’t want to stop all immigrants and throw the elderly over a cliff. Likewise, not all liberals want to get rid of all fossil fuels and firearms. Some may want some of those things, but the vast majority want the same end: a great nation, kindness and a helping hand to one another.
We can start by being an example in our own families and in our own communities. Overall, we are more alike than different.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
