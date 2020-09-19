COLUMN: We do not bite; we just want to eat

The history of being Black in America has had its challenges, triumphs, successes, and setbacks. The slave ships that brought over some of the best thinkers, scholars, builders, farmers, and warriors, sailed the ocean with precious cargo. The future of Black Americans were on those ships. Chained together with someone from a different tribe, who did not speak your language, made it challenging to understand what was happening. Also, seeing men whom you may have never seen before speaking a language that you never heard before, was surely frightening. Additionally, seeing men with weapons never before witnessed would have also been mind blowing.
Granted, slavery had already been in place at other places around the world; America joined the trend with influx of 50,000 African slaves in year 1619. According to some, that is when the history of being Black in America started. Other historical data point to Africans being in the land, later named America, almost 100 years prior due to being brought as slaves by Spaniards.
That bit of history frames our current crisis in Black America. Not only did we previously enslave and sell our own people from our own continent, but we did so without a care for the long-suffering of our people and the hundreds of years of depression, PTSD, hatred, and pain. We have been at war with people of our own race and color for thousands of years with no end in sight, but there may be a bit of a light at the end of the tunnel.
The movements happening across the globe regarding the fight for racial equality has sparked an heightened love for Black people among Black people. Although statistics show that a Black person is more likely to be killed by another Black person, and a white person is more likely to be killed by a white person in America, both races still harbor ill will against each other. If we focused more on loving our own races while showing support and trying to love other races in America, we would all see a better America.
Why do white people hate each other so much that they kill each other, and why do Black people hate each other so much that they kill each other? It is due to the proximity of living and gathering. Whites are typically going to live, pray, socialize, and gather with other whites. That is the same for Black people. People kill, rob, and commit violent acts against people who are within their race circle. So, if white people are killing each other at a higher rate than a Black person would kill them, why the hostility to Black people and their fight for equality by "some" white people? If you are not within the "some," you have nothing to worry about, but if you are, you should make a change in your thinking and actions.
Black people do not want a war with white people. White people are our brothers, sisters, lovers, cherished educators, and safety professionals. We need our white allies during this fight for equality. Black people just want to be afforded the same American dream as everyone else. We just want to eat, cloth our children, live in a safe neighborhood, work for a decent wage, and expand our businesses.
When we ask for justice and equality, it is not to take away anything our white brothers and sisters have, it is to bring us to the same level playing field as our white brothers and sisters. When all things are equal, you are truly able to see an America that works for everyone. Black people have long supported the initiatives and fights that our white brothers and sisters fight for by going to wars, lending support, praying, and offering guidance. We only ask the same from them now.
Equality will not make our America any less great than it is now. It will only make it greater, but inequality will surely destroy what white and Black ancestors built. Supporting initiatives that enhance Black lives does not make you a traitor to your race; it makes you a leader within your race. Choose leadership.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
