It’s a fine line to walk. Protecting ourselves from the new virus and preventing the spread of the disease is critical. It falls to every one of us to do our part.
But on the other hand, life goes on. High school seniors are getting ready to graduate, Easter observances are a few weeks away. The regular life routines of going to work, meeting with friends, grocery shopping, and taking kids to school events don’t just stop – do they?
It seems that yes, regular life routines sometimes have to stop or be significantly modified. As we watch major events like the remainder of the NBA season being cancelled and activities like freedom of travel in and out of the USA being constrained, it becomes much more obvious that our own local and personal lives are going to be affected.
There is so much that isn’t known about this new virus. As a result, there are many, many questions that have no answers. From watching the spread across other countries, we do know some things, though.
This virus spreads fast. It’s easy to catch. We know older people and those who have other health issues are hardest hit. It’s a relief to know that if our children and grandchildren are exposed, they may not suffer any long-term effects. But if you’re my age, looking around at family and friends, a fatality rate of somewhere near 3 percent of those affected is a very scary thing.
Not only do we have the immediate concerns for family and friends, we also have the economic concerns for our community. If schools should have to close, there is an immediate need for child care. Parents and other family members must take time from work to provide that care. Employees paid on an hourly basis have smaller (or no) paychecks. If significant numbers of residents are self-quarantining, restaurants and other businesses suffer. Not only are we limited in our ability to travel for business and spring break, but tourists who typically would be coming to Cherokee County are also similarly restricted. The economic impacts of this virus are both immediate and longer term. It will take a while to recover.
Lucky for us, we live in a strong community and a strong country. Tahlequah residents are the best when it comes to taking care of our neighbors and friends. When someone suffers a personal disaster, this community steps in and steps up. Nationally, we have worked our way through some pretty serious threats. Most recently, those would include the 911 terrorist attacks and the 2008 “great recession.” We don’t know yet just how much of a threat the virus may be, but we know if it’s tough, we are going to work our way through the challenges and emerge better prepared and stronger. That’s how we roll.
As we start down this path, take care of yourself and your family. Wash your hands. Avoid crowds. If you are sick (or not sure, but could be) stay home. Don’t walk into Urgent Care if you suspect you have the virus. Give your doctor a call and let them tell you what to do next. Sometimes we try to power through a cold or the flu. This one isn’t just about you. Please protect your community every chance you get.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
