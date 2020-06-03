A Minneapolis supermarket owner says his checker discovered a man had passed a counterfeit $20 bill after the man left the store, and called the police. George Floyd died on the pavement, under crushing pressure administered by a now-fired Minneapolis cop who has been charged with murder and manslaughter. We don't know if Floyd even knew why he was being detained.
Nationwide and international protests are a symptom of a breaking point bigger than the death of one man. Glen Kirschner suggests American voters can curtail these types of civil rights violations, and the resulting protests that can escalate into violence. He advocates establishment of national law enforcement standards: training, retraining, testing, accountability, transparency. Problem is, public health welfare and safety are uniquely within the purview of states. Donald Trump has ceded federal jurisdiction in many arenas that, over the decades, had come to be considered federal, such as environmental regulation. Voters have tied up lawmaking with a checkmate of aginners who brag about being obstructionists.
During the Obama years, the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing concluded that stringent law enforcement personnel training and policies that are based on an understanding of due process can lead to optimal results in community policing. The study advocated this approach for community trust and legitimacy, based on fair and respectful treatment of citizens by police. Bernie Sanders is calling for a Department of Justice investigation of the Floyd arrest.
At an Oklahoma City demonstration on Sunday, police took a knee in solidarity with the peaceful protesters. This moving gesture symbolizes a dedication and commitment to service, integrity, fairness and respect that citizens respond to in kind. Globally, solidarity rallies were held in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Berlin and Toronto, London and Dublin, Copenhagen and Cardiff, Manchester and Rome, and other places. In Milan, socially-distanced masked protesters took a knee with their hands at their throats, as silent mimes. Each person knelt with a handmade sign on cardboard, reading, "I can't breathe."
I can hardly breathe, too. These images are burned into my brain. My heart goes out to any mother who heard George Floyd's final utterance before the life was choked out of him, "Mama." No mother should ever have to hear that. I want to give readers reassurance that systemic racism is declining. But I can only tell you the number of chapters of Black Lives Matter is growing in this nation. I want to report the president is restoring confidence in rattled cities with his leadership. I have to say instead that he went to the bunker.
Trump fans the flames of brutality. He misidentified the anarchists as another group and said they'd be declared terrorists. Legal experts are skeptical of that. After all, he made the same claim 10 months ago. The president got off on a bad footing after Charlottesville, with advocates who had been outing white supremacism. Some pundits believe he uses racial inflammation to solidify his base. I want to understand how indifference to greater societal harm is even a thing any group of folks could bond over.
Personal safety, fear and security are themes in everyday life now. We never used to wonder whether Washington was squandering domestic peace on the auction block of an election year.
We have lost so very much: environmental protection of beautiful sacred places; our voice in peaceful coexistence with our neighbor nations and our allies; respect for our democracy; life-changing damage to the U.S. economy; 108,000 virus deaths. But we're resilient and resourceful. We have to be.
We will take a long, deep breath and we will fix this. Remember the adage, "They tried to bury us. They didn't know we were seeds."
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
