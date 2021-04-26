The U.S. Constitution addresses the topic of controlling elections in Article I, Section 4, Clause 1: "The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of choosing Senators."
It seems they trusted the states to individually arrive at rules and regulations designed to ensure a fair and equitable election. The major exception, of course, is for president and vice president. That issue was addressed by the 12th Amendment in which the Electoral College was established, which occurred in 1803 – a long time ago, and given recent turmoil, worth reconsidering.
The basis for fair elections is trust in our fellow citizens to do the right thing and follow the rules as established. The election of 2020 exposed significant erosion of that trust, as revealed in the 17 attorneys general – all Republicans – who joined together to assert that other states had failed to “follow the rules.”
As we see in the U.S. Constitution, elections are essentially left up to the states to run, and each has its own election board and rules promulgated by that state. Ken Paxton, AG of Texas, joined by 16 other AGs, decided that Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin did not follow the rules and filed suit to overturn those elections. That filing was rejected by the Supreme Court, which ruled: "Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections" (unsigned).
It takes a certain degree of cynical hubris to, on the one hand, go to federal resources (the Supreme Court) to attempt to challenge the outcome of an election, while then complaining that the federal government doesn’t have a role in elections. Paxton, along with most Republicans, have rejected the idea of establishing federal standards for federal elections.
HR 1 has passed the House and would establish national standards for voter registration. It would limit voter removal from the rolls, establish standards for voting security, including cybersecurity, and further limits the ability of foreign nationals to make campaign contributions. It establishes ethics requirements for candidates for certain federal offices – including releasing 10 years of tax returns – and it makes election day a federal holiday. The states still have election boards and responsibilities.
Imagine that! We, the people, would have expanded access to the ballot box, we would be able to vote without having to worry about going to work, we would have more information about the candidates, and we would all be following the same rules. Those all seem like good ideas to me.
Surprisingly, there are conservative voices that come to the same conclusion. Eric Carlson writes in “The Fulcrum” (April 7, 2021) that, “My conservative values also lead me to support the For the People Act” and goes on to say, “I truly believe that conservative values make the strongest case for this bill.” He lays claim to the values of honor, integrity and heeding the wisdom of our ancestors as exclusively conservative – a notion that I reject, as I value those characteristics as well. But we do agree on several points regarding HR 1 and SR 1. However, his is a voice in the wilderness.
Other than voter suppression and punishing their fellow Republicans that don’t go along, what is their plan? In the marketplace of ideas, they seem to be lacking. They think we, the people, can’t be trusted. I disagree. Let’s all vote!
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.