For many, this past week has been a different Thanksgiving. Instead of heavy traveling, many stayed closer to home and had less family gatherings because of the pandemic. It wasn’t what many wanted, although a few probably secretly enjoyed not having to attend a large gathering which might include an obnoxious Aunt Marge-=type who causes eye rolls among many in the family.
Everyone would pretty much agree that 2020 has been difficult. Who would have thought that a tiny, microscopic virus would cause so much damage around the world to national economies and to individual minds and hearts? Families have lost jobs, homes and loved ones. Children and youth have lost chances to attend school and participate in the various activities and many monumental events such as prom, graduation and sporting events. Businesses have shuttered their doors and many government bureaucrats and elected officials have become drunk with power, pride and greed all in the name of “safety.”
In trying to find some refreshing attributes of this past year, some have been able to actually draw closer as family. While it was tough for store owners and shopkeepers, it was a little refreshing to not see the ritualistic Black Friday stories of long lines and people pushing through the doors of local big box stores being rude, hateful and hurtful just to save a few dollars on an electronic device. Thankfully, many stores decided this year to not open on Thanksgiving Day at all, allowing some of us to live again the memories of years gone by.
This past week, and in fact this past year, has been one of more quietness and less of the normal days of life rushing us by without rapport. Life has slowed down for many. Some did not have the peace because of the stress and anxiety of the above-mentioned losses, but as a world life has definitely had a slower pace these past few months.
So here we are, with the year coming to a close and a new one beginning. A vaccine is on the horizon, giving us hope that we can soon return to a more normal lifestyle. We’ve rested. Now, it is time to look ahead and begin to reset and restore.
The reset and restore actions are not going to be simple to undertake. Our children have undergone nearly a year of virtual schooling and online classes. Many are failing and getting caught up in what some call the “dumbing down” of the students. Out of panic, desperation or simply not knowing how to proceed, schools are passing students even if they are not doing the needed and necessary work. Depression and despair among young and old alike are rampant. There are a few tyrannical rulers in governments who want us to continue living a life of shelter and only going to places and activities they themselves deem appropriate for us, while they go about life as they please. Tens of thousands of Americans have become overweight and sluggish due to depression, isolation and job loss. This causes a slippery slope of increased obesity, heart disease, and poor overall health, weakening the immune system even further, leaving it even less prepared to fight off any virus that attacks.
It is important that we move forward, but first we have to look inward at ourselves. We have to once again become physically and emotionally healthy, then we need to move forward in helping others do the same.
Look forward to 2021 with hope. We’ve rested. Now it is time to forget ourselves and go to work.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
