COLUMN: Wealthy are responsible for most pollution; what can we do about it?

Big news this week is climate change management with the G20 and COP26.
The world's wealthiest 10 percent were responsible for around half of global emissions, according to a 2020 report from Oxfam and the Stockholm Environment Institute. Uneven personal wealth distribution is one contributor to climate change resistance. Even modest Americans have a more extravagant carbon footprint than large swaths of the global population. Ninety percent of people have never flown, and just 1 percent of the world's population is responsible for 50 percent of emissions from flying.
We seem to accept "user fees" like passport fees, toll roads and occupational licenses, because user fees somewhat internalize the costs of regulating one’s activities. Not just latitude, but also social habits, make the lifestyles in some countries more dangerous to climate change. Sustainable locally-produced intercultural goods, such as foods grown locally, can make a big difference in climate change outcomes.
Transportation costs are a big part of the consumer equation. Seventy percent of the world’s global greenhouse gas emissions over the past two decades are attributable to just 100 fossil fuel producers. Twenty of those companies are responsible for one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions in the modern era.
SUVs, a growing class of vehicles amounting an increasing percentage of new auto sales, are typically imprudent choices because their fuel efficiency is lower. Electric vehicles are the newest diversification and solution in reducing carbon emissions and limiting growth to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.
It all raises the question, “How do we make it fair among all the people in the world who want to use part of the carbon budget?” Do we take turns? Does everyone who is living meagerly have an equal share of carbon credits they can sell to a wealthy person who wants to live a little bit more extravagantly?
One way to fix overconsumption is to commodify the resource of human-produced heat, give everyone an equal share of it, and let folks sell their excess if they want to live modestly, or buy a spare portion if they want to prioritize their carbon consumption. We don’t think much about the long lines in the fast-food drive-thru, where each car in line is bottlenecked by the fast-food orders being prepared ahead of them. Eating establishments could pay a user fee to offer drive-thru convenience.
Major fossil fuel companies take the view that whenever we regulate vehicles, the poor suffer. And that is true, but only because we don’t shift policy to a model that doesn’t absorb the burden before it gets to the consumer. Make gas cheap, and everyone will be idling in the driveway.
Our ability to modify behavior to save the amount of carbon-loading in the atmosphere is best achieved by prioritizing usage. Not being wasteful is just a piece of it, though. Effective policies depend upon placing the onus of achieving outcomes at the industry level. Let those who have skin in the game choose their own strategies for achieving smart goals. They only need to know what the target temperature rise numbers will be and how much of that carbon-loading is attributable to the industry.
If profiteers cannot share the pain of curtailing emissions, pro rata caps on sales is one answer. That’s where the usage flows toward the most Pareto-optimal marketplace. Substitution will naturally occur. People will move closer to their work stations, recreational driving will be less affordable, fuel efficiency will become a part of the equation, and mass transportation will make urban jobs more desirable.
And as we’ve seen from the pandemic, work will look different because having a remote office is a luxury when working from home is systemically easy and accepted.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
