A forgotten group of Americans during the pandemic of 2020 are the landlords, who have long housed individuals and families that need lodging.
During the coronavirus pandemic, America partially shut down, meaning some salaries were cut in half or even eliminated due to layoffs. This caused an unknown amount of financial pain for many Americans. Those who were gainfully employed were forced to make difficult decisions without a financial footprint to assist. When money is scarce or there is uncertainty of potential loss of jobs, people are forced to hold tight onto their financial resources.
The largest responsibilities for families are shelter and food, but when you are financially strapped, sometimes shelter gets left out of the equation. Many families missed a monthly rent payment once or twice during the pandemic. This has caused tremendous stress on landlords, many of whom are not making a great deal of disposable income from their properties. The banks are still requiring mortgage payments on homes, so landlords still have the financial obligation to pay for their responsibilities during this pandemic. With the sometimes-monthly costs of upkeep and maintenance of a home for a landlord, they don't enjoy a great amount of profit. A dripping faucet, malfunctioning air conditioning unit, or a broken window are all financial responsibilities a landlord can ensure during each month of the year. The landlord has to hope the tenant's monthly rent payment can cover loan payment on the house, the taxes and insurance, and any fixes to the house. When a tenant misses a monthly payment, all of that burden is placed on the landlord.
One would think that with the first stimulus check allocation, tenants would have caught up on back rent, but that was not the case for many Americans. The $1,200 checks were spread out to address a variety of financial wants and needs for families, and shelter was an afterthought for so many. One reason is some states would not allow for evictions during a certain timeframe, which emboldened many renters to not pay rent, since they had no fear of being evicted. This left the landlords scrambling to make monthly mortgage payments so their credit would not be affected. Landlords are supposed to factor in vacancy into their monthly financial projections, but new landlords - or landlords with a small number of properties - may not have a nest egg to pull from to cover payments missed by renters.
The unemployed should not have been kicked out of their homes, but the landlord should not have to shoulder the burden of paying multiple mortgages in some cases. Relief is needed for Americans who have taken a risk to rehab a home to offer a better product to the community. Some landlords will default on their loans because they are over-leveraged, and some investors will continue to pick up new rehab homes to repair during this pandemic.
It is important for the government to think about this segment of people to help ensure risk-taking investors can cover mortgages in case their tenants cannot make their monthly payments. This should help reduce evictions. Helping landlords will help the economy.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads.
He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
