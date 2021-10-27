COLUMN: What are you going to be for Halloween?

So, what are you gonna be for Halloween? I bet you’ve been asked that question a time or two in the past month. With the way Halloween has grown into a more major holiday, the reality is, you may have a whole list of costumes you’re planning to wear in this week of fall festivals and scary events. It’s not just for kids anymore – or maybe it’s always been for the kid at heart.
Main Street Association hosted a special "Movies in the Park" event last weekend with a Trunk or Treat lead-in. Wild success! The social media pictures and posts told a story of costumes and fun enjoyed by lots of little ones and big ones alike. I wouldn’t be surprised if a "Halloween in the Park" event doesn’t become a new family tradition.
Local churches started hosting their fall festival events last weekend, too. Most are inviting the public to participate with bounce houses, dunk tanks, cake walks, apple bobbing, chili cookoffs, and lots and lots of candy and giggles. It’s a good way to celebrate that hint of cold blowing on the wind. There’s always one child who falls into the dunk tank. With any luck at all, it won’t be yours.
Friday before Halloween this year is going to be a busy one. Friday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. is the annual County Courthouse Trunk or Treat on the west side of the courthouse on Cherokee Avenue. Friday from 1-4 p.m., the city is hosting a Trunk or Treat event at Anthis-Brennan Family Sports Complex. Several businesses and entities are joining us for this outdoor event. If your youngster wants to get close to a fire truck, police car, trash truck or backhoe, this is their chance. There will be lots of photo opportunities, along with probably too much candy. Both these events are free to the public.
I’m betting the costume you wear – or wore – to one of these family centric events may be very different than the costume you don for the work friends gathering, or the sorority party, or even the Roaring '20s Chamber Banquet scheduled for this weekend. It’s fun getting to be someone different for a while, isn’t it? But then, isn’t that life? Whatcha gonna be is pretty much the big question. What are you going to be?
Did you ever go into Halloween with absolutely no forethought to your costume and end up having to scavenge the back of the closets to find something that would work? Or worse yet, realize you don’t have pieces to pull together, so you just sit home and skip the event altogether? Life’s kind of like that, isn’t it? Some planning, some preparation, and you can be anything you want to be. No planning and no telling what you’re going to end up with.
So what are you going to be in this life? Kind? Caring? Fun-loving? A bookworm? Adventurer? Bet your list might be long. If you haven’t given it any thought and effort, you might not be the person you want to be. Like putting on different costumes, explore your options. Life is short. Don’t miss the event.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
