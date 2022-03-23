COLUMN: What can be done to stop the bully?

I’ve been dreading to write this article. According to Eric Boehlert in "Press Run," the media isn’t giving readers the full implications of establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, as reflected in a Reuters Poll wherein respondents favored "doing more" in Ukraine.
I’d be a big fan of "doing more" to stop a mentally ill bully who has lost his moral center in his quest for prestige, power and wealth. Some of Putin’s citizens love him. But he’s a cruel dude, if he’s getting the straight scoop from his employees who are destroying the infrastructure of Ukraine. Maybe they don’t want to give him the bad news: Ukraine isn’t a pushover. Putin doesn’t take bad news well. He blames the messenger, not objective reality.
Enforcing a no-fly zone would involve flying over Russian soil and disabling the aggressor country’s air capabilities. We’re not talking just about shelling bombers, but also disabling the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, capable of devastating global damage. We’ve all seen the nuclear madness movies from the Cold War days: A maniacal meglomaniac wants to own the world – or what can be salvaged of it after deploying the super-powerful nuclear weapons that travel far, make big damage, and see the radiation making it uninhabitable due to human cancers and genetic mutations.
If the U.S. enforced a no-fly zone, Russia would retaliate with nukes across the pond, striking U.S. soil. We could stop the war against Ukraine, but at such a great cost to the security of our own country that no leader would bring down those consequences in order to rescue a neighbor nation.
As goes Ukraine, so goes the world. As the Russian convoy traveled overland, wreaking death and destroying shelters in the bitter cold, Ukrainian husbands and dads lined the route, crippling Putin’s shleppy parade with tree trunk obstacles, until the aggressors’ tires gave way. Sentimental Russian troops were captured and disavowed the war. Putin’s story to the U.N. was that Ukraine harbors damnable nuclear and biological weaponry. THree million Ukrainian refugees are but half of Ukrainians displaced from their homes.
It comes down to the fact that one can stop Putin without risking a full-on global engagement. No one wants to shoot first. The U.N. is aghast. It is clearly aligned with little Ukraine’s brave leader and emotionally intelligent population. But the U.N. doesn’t want to normalize nuclear defense. Watch a friend die or risk your family to save him?
I am reminded of the ‘small bites’ theory of taking over the world: “Nibble around the edges. Don’t plant your face into the middle of the cake. Take a nip here or there, but nothing so big as to raise alarm.”
Ukraine humiliates Putin as “the one that got away.” Russia can’t bear not dominating the sturdy little country with its buoyant quality-of-life stars. The ultimate irony is that Ukraine will vanish in a powder cloud of cement dust and gray spring rain before it succumbs to Russia’s shallow teen-boy egomania so bereft of heart and so nonchalant at colonizing free nations into Russia’s servitude. Russia commands an eighth of the planet’s land base.
A surgical strike against Putin would be extrajudicial and would be scorned by the U.N. Like Russian troops who shelled a children's hospital, droning Putin would be considered a crime against humanity (again with the irony.) It’s all good in theory. When it comes to global human rights enforcement, the U.N. is often slow and unwieldy. It must feel its legitimacy lies in being predictable.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
