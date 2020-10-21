Just a little while longer. It’s almost over. Hang in there; you can do it. No, no – not the end of COVID-19. We’re about to reach the end of political ads on TV, at least for a while. Time for a celebration, right?
Early voting starts in one short week, on Oct. 29. I know many of you have already voted using your mail-in ballots. But many are waiting patiently for the opportunity to use their voices, their votes, in person.
Considering the number of those who may vote in person, I really appreciate the efforts of the Election Board to make the process as safe as possible. While the number of individuals within the Election Board office will be limited during early voting, overflow space for those waiting will be established in the much larger Community Building across the parking lot. This will provide needed space for distancing through potentially cold or inclement late October weather.
Tahlequah city voters will be getting an extra ballot with five “Charter Change” proposals. If you’re like me, the legal language used for ballot initiatives can be a bit daunting. This is my attempt to try to simplify a bit.
Question 1 wants to know if you want to increase the number of city councilors from four to eight, changing from one councilor per ward to two. The Review Committee believes increasing the number will give residents more representation. They also like the idea of every ward having the opportunity to elect a new councilor every two years. They feel this adds continuity to the council.
Questions 2 and 3 are similar. They propose no longer electing a street commissioner and treasurer, allowing these to be hired as regular city employees instead. Both these positions require significant knowledge and experience. They also benefit from a longer-term focus, rather than having a four-year deadline on their goals.
Question 4 would give the mayor a vote on all issues that come before the council. Currently, the mayor only votes if there is a tie. Individuals are elected to accomplish certain goals. It would be easier to influence direction and priorities with an equal vote.
Question 5 creates a recall process just in case an elected official turns out to be a mistake. It requires 25 percent of the qualified registered voters to sign a petition to trigger the recall process. It’s not something that could be undertaken easily or lightly, but at least there would be a way to make a change without waiting to the end of a term.
Your vote is your voice. The Charter Review Committee wants to ensure the greatest number of voices possible weigh in on their proposed modifications. Thank you to every one of you taking the time to consider the issues, the candidates, and the proposals and vote this election.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
