COLUMN: What does 'freeing the Twitter bird' mean?

"The bird is freed" was the tweet from new Twitter owner Elon Musk after his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform last week.
The tweet was in reference to the Twitter logo and Musk's desire to see the company open the platform to more freedom of speech and put fewer limits on posted content.
What does the freeing of the Twitter bird mean? Many conservatives were outraged with the endless censoring of not only far-right speech, but even some basic right-leaning opinions.
Many were censored over hot-button issues, such as the wearing of masks and whether the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory. In the months leading up to the last election, many Republicans and conservatives had announcements and statements blocked from Twitter's millions of users.
In a very bold move, which enraged many not only on the right but in the middle, Twitter executives banned then-President Donald Trump from posting along with many other outspoken conservatives. However, far-left politicians and liberals, and terrorist leaders of foreign nations were allowed to keep their accounts open and could regularly post items.
In the First Amendment, Americans are guaranteed free speech. It is the bedrock of our country. It and the other freedoms in the Bill of Rights were seen by the founders as basic human rights.
The right of freedom of speech is huge, and we are sadly a nation that takes it for granted. The government, as an entity, cannot tell us what we can and cannot say, and Americans are free to speak their minds. Sometimes those around us don't want to hear what we have to say, but we have the right to share our thoughts and say what we think.
We all hear things said we do not like, but we should be mindful that, as we have a right to say what we think, so do others - even if we don't agree. That has become a real problem in this country over the past decade.
Americans also need to remember that even though we have freedom of speech, that freedom is from government censorship and does not mean the First Amendment protects your freedom of speech from private individuals, groups, or organizations.
There are certain times our freedom of speech is limited, such as when it pertains to blackmail, threats of violence, obscenity, or defamation. You are free to speak out, but that does not mean you are free from the consequences, either good or bad, that may come because of what you say or do.
Freedom of speech does not only mean words that are spoken. It can also mean written words, art, online posts, movies and television, music and dance, video games, political yard signs, clothing, and symbolic speech, such as wearing a ribbon.
Musk describes himself as a free speech absolutist, but has also said he wants to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division. How he will accomplish that remains to be seen.
Americans need to remember that while we may be free to speak or act, we are not free from the consequences of our actions. With freedom comes responsibility, and we are responsible for the things we say, regardless of the form in which we say it.
The Twitter bird may be free, but it must be alert and responsible with that freedom. Likewise, Americans can be free, but must endure the support or the criticism that may come. Regardless of what you say or do, there will be those who support and those who criticize. And that's OK because we are free.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
